Share
News
White House 'border czar' Tom Homan, seen in a December photo, is on his way to Minnesota at President Donald Trump's request.
White House 'border czar' Tom Homan, seen in a December photo, is on his way to Minnesota at President Donald Trump's request. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major Asset is Headed to Minnesota Amid Continued Unrest: 'I am Sending Tom Homan'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 26, 2026 at 2:22pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis in response to the ongoing civil unrest in the city over immigration enforcement operations.

The president also said he had a “very good call” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz regarding working together to remove criminal illegal aliens from the state.

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added in a later post, “Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.

“The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have ‘touched’ and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!” Trump wrote.

Walz had posted on social media Saturday, following the death of 37-year-old anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Related:
Tom Homan Issues Statement After Meeting with Tim Walz and Jacob Frey

Pretti got into a skirmish with Border Patrol Officers as they were seeking to arrest a criminal illegal alien.

“During the operation, an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem welcomed the announcement that Homan is on his way to Minneapolis.

“This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis. I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team — his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the of streets of Minneapolis,” she posted on X.

“We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission. Thank you Mr. President,” Noem added.

On Sunday, Walz posted an Associated Press story reporting that some Republicans have expressed concern regarding ICE operations in Minnesota.

“House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino sought testimony from leaders at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, saying ‘my top priority remains keeping Americans safe,’” the AP said.

“A host of other congressional Republicans, including Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas and Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, pressed for more information. Their statements, in addition to concern expressed from several Republican governors, reflected a party struggling with how to respond to Saturday’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a VA hospital.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told CNN’s “State of the Union” that nobody likes the “feds coming into their state” and questioned what the “endgame” is of the operations, adding that removing all illegal aliens is not possible.

In a Sunday social media post, Trump wrote that his endgame is the removal of all illegal aliens with a criminal history.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: FBI Launches 2020 Election Raid at Fulton County, Georgia, Facility
Alert: Dems' 2026 Gerrymandering Efforts in Virginia Suffer Devastating Blow
WATCH: The Incredible Moment a Man in an Iowa Diner Asks to Pray for Trump, and Trump's Perfect Response
Report: Alex Pretti Had Violent Confrontation with ICE Agents Only One Week Before His Death
ALERT: US Holocaust Museum Responds After Tim Walz Invokes Anne Frank's Name, Calls Exploiting Holocaust 'Deeply Offensive'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation