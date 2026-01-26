Trump Announces Major Asset is Headed to Minnesota Amid Continued Unrest: 'I am Sending Tom Homan'

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis in response to the ongoing civil unrest in the city over immigration enforcement operations.

The president also said he had a “very good call” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz regarding working together to remove criminal illegal aliens from the state.

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:31 AM EST 01.26.26 I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 26, 2026

He added in a later post, “Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.

“The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have ‘touched’ and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:37 AM EST 01.26.26 Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 26, 2026

Walz had posted on social media Saturday, following the death of 37-year-old anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Pretti got into a skirmish with Border Patrol Officers as they were seeking to arrest a criminal illegal alien.

“During the operation, an individual approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

“Follow directions of law enforcement. Follow directions of law enforcement in an active crime scene. It‘s very evident he didn‘t want to do that.” @CMDROpAtLargeCA Yesterday, DHS law enforcement was conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted… pic.twitter.com/dSKKguLWEk — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 25, 2026

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem welcomed the announcement that Homan is on his way to Minneapolis.

“This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis. I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team — his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the of streets of Minneapolis,” she posted on X.

“We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission. Thank you Mr. President,” Noem added.

This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis. I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team— his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and… pic.twitter.com/sLtArl1QcT — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 26, 2026

On Sunday, Walz posted an Associated Press story reporting that some Republicans have expressed concern regarding ICE operations in Minnesota.

Country over party 🇺🇸https://t.co/f9fO3jOSJw — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 25, 2026

“House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino sought testimony from leaders at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, saying ‘my top priority remains keeping Americans safe,’” the AP said.

“A host of other congressional Republicans, including Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas and Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, pressed for more information. Their statements, in addition to concern expressed from several Republican governors, reflected a party struggling with how to respond to Saturday’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a VA hospital.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told CNN’s “State of the Union” that nobody likes the “feds coming into their state” and questioned what the “endgame” is of the operations, adding that removing all illegal aliens is not possible.

In a Sunday social media post, Trump wrote that his endgame is the removal of all illegal aliens with a criminal history.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.