Trump Announces Major Legal Action Over 'Illegal' Raid of Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump announced forthcoming legal action in response to the unprecedented FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence on Friday.

The former president announced the plan in a Truth Social post.

“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump said.

“My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers.

“It should not be allowed to continue!”

It’s not yet clear what legal move Trump is planning.

The former president did refer to the Fourth Amendment, which protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Justice Department has sought to keep some documents outlining the purpose of the Mar-a-Lago search secret.

It’s possible the former president will press the DOJ to reveal the full affidavit supporting its search warrant application.

U.S. Judge Bruce Reinhart ruled on Thursday that a portion of the affidavit should be released, according to Fox News.

The Justice Department has until next Thursday to submit the redacted affidavit to the court for eventual release, with a legal memorandum justifying the content hidden from the public.

“No redactions should be necessary and the whole affidavit should be released, given the Democrats’ penchant for using redactions to hide government corruption, just like they did with the Russia hoax,” a spokeswoman for Trump said in response to Reinhart’s ruling.

The ruling amounts to a legal defeat for the government that could reveal information embarrassing for federal officials.

The warrant itself and a property receipt for items seized by the FBI during the raid have been released.

Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted that he personally signed off on the application for a search warrant in the matter.

FBI agents who arrived at Mar-a-Lago demanded Trump Organization personnel turn off surveillance cameras — a request that was denied.

The unprecedented raid involved personnel who investigated the debunked Russian collusion conspiracy theory, according to one report.

