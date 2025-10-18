President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to announce a commutation for someone he called a “rogue” Republican lawmaker.

The president posted on his Truth Social account that he had come to the decision to commute the prison sentence of former Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York — and it was somehow inspired by Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump posted. “I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal came up again.

“As everyone remembers, ‘Da Nang’ stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face. He was ‘a Great Hero,’ he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened!

“He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else. His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP.

“This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated.

“Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

As the Associated Press noted, Santos used to be a rising star in the Republican Party.

In 2022, the Long Island-based political hopeful was seen as a well-spoken, combative (not a pejorative in politics), and young candidate rising through the Republican ranks.

By the end of 2023, that had all unraveled.

“After eight months of work, Ethics Committee investigators said they had found ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Santos had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit,” the Associated Press reported back in 2023.

Santos allegedly stole the identities of various campaign donors before using their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

More so, Santos was accused of lying about his Jewish ancestry, having a successful Wall Street career, and even possessing a college degree.

For his myriad issues, Santos was eventually expelled from the House, to a vote of 311-114 — including 105 Republicans deciding to oust their colleague.

As the Justice Department laid out, Santos was eventually sentenced to 87 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in April.

Now, however, thanks to Trump’s generosity — and apparently Richard Blumenthal’s existence — it appears Santos will only serve roughly six months of that original 87-month sentence.

