Share
News
President Donald Trump smiles during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 2025.
President Donald Trump smiles during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major News for 'Rogue' Ex-GOP Representative

 By Bryan Chai  October 17, 2025 at 6:17pm
Share

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to announce a commutation for someone he called a “rogue” Republican lawmaker.

The president posted on his Truth Social account that he had come to the decision to commute the prison sentence of former Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York — and it was somehow inspired by Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump posted. “I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal came up again.

“As everyone remembers, ‘Da Nang’ stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face. He was ‘a Great Hero,’ he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened!

“He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else. His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP.

“This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated.

“Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

As the Associated Press noted, Santos used to be a rising star in the Republican Party.

In 2022, the Long Island-based political hopeful was seen as a well-spoken, combative (not a pejorative in politics), and young candidate rising through the Republican ranks.

Do you think George Santos deserved a commutation?

By the end of 2023, that had all unraveled.

“After eight months of work, Ethics Committee investigators said they had found ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Santos had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit,” the Associated Press reported back in 2023.

Santos allegedly stole the identities of various campaign donors before using their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

More so, Santos was accused of lying about his Jewish ancestry, having a successful Wall Street career, and even possessing a college degree.

For his myriad issues, Santos was eventually expelled from the House, to a vote of 311-114 — including 105 Republicans deciding to oust their colleague.

Related:
White House Staffers Troll Far-Left HuffPost Over Question About Who Suggested Putin Meeting in Hungary: 'Your Mom Did'

As the Justice Department laid out, Santos was eventually sentenced to 87 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in April.

Now, however, thanks to Trump’s generosity — and apparently Richard Blumenthal’s existence — it appears Santos will only serve roughly six months of that original 87-month sentence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Announces Major News for 'Rogue' Ex-GOP Representative
White House Staffers Troll Far-Left HuffPost Over Question About Who Suggested Putin Meeting in Hungary: 'Your Mom Did'
Elise Stefanik Calls Mamdani a 'Jihadist Communist' in Response to NYT Hit Piece on His Critics
CNN Guest Says White People in Red States Are Racist - But Look What She Said When a Black Family Moved Into Her Neighborhood
Number of Young Americans Identifying as Trans and 'Queer' Plummets, Study Likens to 'Fading of a Fashion or Trend'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation