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President Donald Trump, seen in a Sept. 12 photo, said the proposed deal would benefit farmers and ranchers.
President Donald Trump, seen in a Sept. 12 photo, said the proposed deal would benefit farmers and ranchers. (Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

Trump Announces 'Massive Deal' to Replace Crucial Import from Canada at 'Substantially' Lower Price Is in the Works

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2026 at 11:16am
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President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has found another way to fight back against Canada in the current trade war.

“The United States is working on a massive Deal with respect to the purchase of Potash from Belarus,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The pricing would be for substantially less than we are currently paying to Canada, very good news for our Farmers and Ranchers,” Trump wrote.

Canada provides about 80 percent of America’s potash imports, amounting to about $5.2 billion, according to the Washington Times.

Canadian fertilizer companies felt the heat immediately as Mosaic Co. experienced a 5 percent drop in its stock price, while other companies saw smaller declines.

Do you think Trump is doing a good job handling Canada?

Belarus was long the target of U.S. sanctions, but Trump lifted sanctions on two companies after several political prisoners were freed.

Although at one point over the summer, Trump expressed optimism that trade talks with Canada would produce a positive result, after they broke down, Trump put 50 percent tariffs on multiple Canadian products.

Canada fired back with tariffs on U.S. products, leading Trump to add more tariffs on select Canadian products.

Related:
Canada Hits Back at Trump with Tariffs Affecting Key Midterm Battlegrounds

Trump has framed his showdown with Canada as an attempt to rectify past abuses.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” Trump wrote in August on Truth Social.

“Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries,” he wrote.

Trump called the imbalance “ Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”

“Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US,” he posted.

“They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!” he wrote then.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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