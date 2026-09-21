Trump Announces 'Massive Deal' to Replace Crucial Import from Canada at 'Substantially' Lower Price Is in the Works

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has found another way to fight back against Canada in the current trade war.

“The United States is working on a massive Deal with respect to the purchase of Potash from Belarus,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The pricing would be for substantially less than we are currently paying to Canada, very good news for our Farmers and Ranchers,” Trump wrote.

Canada provides about 80 percent of America’s potash imports, amounting to about $5.2 billion, according to the Washington Times.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces a huge plan to CIRCUMVENT relying on Canada for Potash, crucial for American farmers, by forming a new deal to purchase it from BELARUS instead And it would be CHEAPER, too 🔥 Canada is cooked! “The United States is working on a massive… pic.twitter.com/6mi9T8vut4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2026

Canadian fertilizer companies felt the heat immediately as Mosaic Co. experienced a 5 percent drop in its stock price, while other companies saw smaller declines.

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Belarus was long the target of U.S. sanctions, but Trump lifted sanctions on two companies after several political prisoners were freed.

Although at one point over the summer, Trump expressed optimism that trade talks with Canada would produce a positive result, after they broke down, Trump put 50 percent tariffs on multiple Canadian products.

A huge blow to Saskatchewan. Trump is now going to Belarus for cheaper potash instead of Canada. This is what happens when the Western provinces are tied to a corrupt Liberal government in Ottawa that is willing to sacrifice our prosperity and a trade deal with our largest… pic.twitter.com/GPxIYTdA2D — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) September 21, 2026

Canada fired back with tariffs on U.S. products, leading Trump to add more tariffs on select Canadian products.

Trump has framed his showdown with Canada as an attempt to rectify past abuses.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” Trump wrote in August on Truth Social.

“Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries,” he wrote.

If we can get the same stuff cheaper somewhere else, then go get the better deal. Why keep overpaying Canada if we don’t have to? Save the money, help the farmers, and move on. pic.twitter.com/rd6eiYCqlg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 21, 2026

Trump called the imbalance “ Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”

“Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US,” he posted.

“They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!” he wrote then.

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