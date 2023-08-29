Share
Trump Announces His Move After His Trial Date Is Set for Day Before Super Tuesday

 By Randy DeSoto  August 28, 2023 at 5:09pm
Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will be appealing a decision by Washington, D.C. federal district court Judge Tanya Chutkan to set the date of his Capitol incursion trial to begin for March 4, 2024.

That would just be one day before Super Tuesday during the presidential primary election season.

Fifteen states are slated to vote on March 5, including the nation’s most populous ones, California and Texas.

It is the most important voting date of the primarily election season in terms of the number of delegates up for grabs

Trump responded on Truth Social to Chutkan’s ruling.

“Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him,” he wrote.

“Election Interference! Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!”

Trump added in a second post arguing the whole Capitol incursion indictment is derived from the one-sided Democrat-led House Jan. 6 Committee’s work.

“How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee?” the Republican candidate asked.

Do you think this is election interference?

“When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?” Trump further queried.

Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the Super Tuesday eve trial date, “Biden Justice Department waited 30 months to bring these bogus charges against Trump.”

“Now they’re demanding a quick trial,” he continued. “The defendant, not the government nor the public, has the right to a speedy (and fair) trial. Trump’s getting railroaded. Blatant election interference.”

Political commentator Collin Rugg couldn’t help seeing the irony in Chutkan’s trial date ruling.

“U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the trial date for Donald Trump’s election interference case for March 4, 2024. Ironically, Chutkan is interfering in the 2024 election by selecting this date which lands just one day before Super Tuesday,” he posted on X.

The states voting on Super Tuesday include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Chutkan ruled against Trump in a previous case in 2021, forcing him to turn over presidential records to the Jan. 6 committee.

