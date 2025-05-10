American last is out; America first is in.

Fox News reported Friday that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a center for homeless veterans titled, “KEEPING PROMISES TO VETERANS AND ESTABLISHING A NATIONAL CENTER FOR WARRIOR INDEPENDENCE.”

This order will create the National Center for Warrior Independence in Los Angeles, California on the Veterans Affairs campus.

This funding, Fox says, will come from money previously used on illegal immigrants.

If this is not a total reversal, then what is?

According to the LA VA website, the center was established in 1887 through a grant from former Republican Sen. John Percival Jones, Arcadia Bandini de Baker, and John Wolfskill.

Trump writes this once great place declined over time, not accommodating veterans and allowing other entities to use the property for other means.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs (Department) leased parts of the property to a private school, private companies, and the baseball team of the University of California, Los Angeles, sometimes at significantly below-market prices,” the order reads.

Communicating the problem of homelessness for veterans, Trump said, “As of 2024, there were approximately 3,000 homeless veterans in Los Angeles, more than in any other city in the country and accounting for about 10 percent of all of America’s homeless veterans. Many of these heroes live in squalor in Los Angeles’s infamous ‘skid row.'”

His new initiative aims to change that.

Fox highlighted the order aims to allow veterans to receive care, benefits, various services, treatment for substance abuse, and to work with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to use vouchers as a part of the president’s effort to house veterans there.

The order’s goal is housing up to 6,000 homeless veterans by 2028.

In March 2023, the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated the net cost of illegal immigration at the beginning of that year to be $150 billion.

During the term of former President Joe Biden, we saw outrageous steps taken to accommodate people illegally entering our country, some of these efforts are ongoing.

It seems like a no-brainer that America’s veterans should take priority over illegal immigrants, but Biden – suspected to be missing a brain – could not figure that out.

We have our priorities completely backwards if we leave those who served to live in misery and squalor on the street while pampering people who do not even belong here.

This should not be a partisan issue. Democrats and Republicans alike should applaud and support the president in this effort.

It is just the right thing to do.

