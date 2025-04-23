Trump Announces New Additions He's Paying for at White House: Two 'Beautiful' 100-Foot-Tall Flagpoles

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he is paying to have large flagpoles installed on the North and South Lawns of the White House.

“We’re putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag,” he said.

“They’ve needed flagpoles for 200 years. It was something I’ve often said: They don’t have a flagpole per se,” Trump added.

Then the president noted the additions will be “paid for by Trump.”

🇺🇸COMING SOON to the North and South Lawn of the White House: Two 100ft flag poles—courtesy of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/bGnT4GxgOQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 23, 2025

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared a video of Trump picking out a spot for the flagpole on the North Lawn.

“President Trump on the North Lawn of the @WhiteHouse looking for the perfect spot to put a 100ft tall American Flag pole—he will determine a second spot on the South Lawn as well, at his personal expense …” Scavino posted.

President Trump on the North Lawn of the @WhiteHouse looking for the perfect spot to put a 100ft tall American Flag pole—he will determine a second spot on the South Lawn as well, at his personal expense… pic.twitter.com/2ckAR0tndf — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) April 23, 2025

Trump spent his life as a real estate developer, so it is not surprising that he would be looking for ways to improve the White House grounds in a way that is also consistent with his Make America Great Again slogan.

Trump just walked out of the White House to find a spot for a massive flagpole with the American flag on the North Lawn. I love him sm. pic.twitter.com/I3peT3thae — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 23, 2025

The White House posted that Trump “loves the American flag.”

He was, in fact, born on Flag Day, June 14, 1946.

PRESIDENT TRUMP LOVES THE AMERICAN FLAG! 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/336gISE9bO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 23, 2025

Flag Day commemorates the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the nation’s official banner.

The White House has been leaning heavily into the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring its independence.

It has recently marked significant dates in the Revolutionary War, including Patrick Henry’s famous “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech, and the 250th anniversary of the “Shot Heard ’Round the World,” which took place Saturday.

