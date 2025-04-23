Share
President Donald Trump inspects the north lawn Wednesday with members of the White House grounds crew to look for a place to put a flag pole. The president said he wants to put two 100-foot flag poles, one on the north lawn and another on the south lawn.
President Donald Trump inspects the north lawn Wednesday with members of the White House grounds crew to look for a place to put a flag pole. The president said he wants to put two 100-foot flag poles, one on the north lawn and another on the south lawn. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Announces New Additions He's Paying for at White House: Two 'Beautiful' 100-Foot-Tall Flagpoles

 By Randy DeSoto  April 23, 2025 at 10:53am
President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he is paying to have large flagpoles installed on the North and South Lawns of the White House.

“We’re putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag,” he said.

“They’ve needed flagpoles for 200 years. It was something I’ve often said: They don’t have a flagpole per se,” Trump added.

Then the president noted the additions will be “paid for by Trump.”

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared a video of Trump picking out a spot for the flagpole on the North Lawn.

“President Trump on the North Lawn of the @WhiteHouse looking for the perfect spot to put a 100ft tall American Flag pole—he will determine a second spot on the South Lawn as well, at his personal expense …” Scavino posted.

Trump spent his life as a real estate developer, so it is not surprising that he would be looking for ways to improve the White House grounds in a way that is also consistent with his Make America Great Again slogan.

The White House posted that Trump “loves the American flag.”

American Revolution Begins With the 'Shot Heard 'Round The World' 250 Years Ago

He was, in fact, born on Flag Day, June 14, 1946.

Flag Day commemorates the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the nation’s official banner.

The White House has been leaning heavily into the 250th anniversary of the United States declaring its independence.

It has recently marked significant dates in the Revolutionary War, including Patrick Henry’s famous “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death” speech, and the 250th anniversary of the “Shot Heard ’Round the World,” which took place Saturday.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
