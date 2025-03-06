Trump Announces New Agreement with Mexico, Praises President for 'Cooperation'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Mexico has passed a milepost on the road to partnership and will be rewarded.

Trump said that he was easing the 25 percent tariff on Mexico that was implemented Tuesday.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, using the acronym for the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Trump said he is trying to work with Mexico.

“I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump wrote.

Fentanyl kills countless young Americans each year because of drug trafficking at the southern border. President Trump has been very clear that America will continue to apply economic pressures on Mexico until they commit to border security. pic.twitter.com/z6zV4liCrV — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 6, 2025



“Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!” Trump wrote.

Sheinbaum responded in kind, according to Fox Business.

“Many thanks to President Donald Trump. We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for our sovereignties,” she wrote in a social media post.

Do you approve of how Trump has handled Mexico and Canada? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (433 Votes) No: 2% (10 Votes)

“We will continue working together, particularly on issues of migration and security, which include reducing the illegal crossing of fentanyl into the United States, as well as weapons into Mexico,” she wrote.

“As President Trump mentions, Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on all those products within the T-MEC. This agreement is until April 2, when the United States will announce reciprocal tariffs for all countries,” she wrote.

In its report, Fox Business said the White House indicated that progress prompted the change.

“President Sheinbaum presented President Trump with tangible evidence that there’s been [an] increase in fentanyl seizures in the last 30 days and demonstrated real commitment to focus on curtailing cartels and drug trafficking,” a White House statement said.

As noted by NBC News, when he announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Trump said they were a tool to reduce the amounts of fentanyl coming into America.

President Trump has negotiated a tariff pause with Mexico and is sticking it to Trudeau all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/2DJvXLJZ5n — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2025

Although Trump praised Mexico on Thursday, he had a different tone when posting about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.