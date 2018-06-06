Trump Announces New Campaign Website To Keep Tabs on Promises Kept

Even as midterm elections remain months away, the Trump administration is launching the next phase of its re-election mode with a new campaign website.

2020 Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale appeared on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” to announce the launch of PromisesKept.com, which he said exists to spotlight what the president believes are his first-term accomplishments.

“The data’s never looked better for the president,” he said. “Articles are written that I say that just to make him happy. It’s just not true.”

Parscale said he believes Americans are beginning to see personal benefits of Trump’s policies, which he said has been evident in the surveys he has conducted on behalf of the campaign.

TRENDING: Ex-Navy Sailor Suing Obama, Comey After Being Pardoned by Trump

“I think they’re starting to see those accomplishments,” he said.

Do you think Trump has been successful in office so far? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The new campaign site was designed to chronicle the administration’s successes, something Parscale claimed much of the news media remains reticent to do.

“As much as the media doesn’t want — outside of a couple of stations and a couple of people — they don’t want to talk about the accomplishments, they are starting to get through,” he said.

Visitors to the site can find “every accomplishment almost that Trump has done,” Parscale said, suggesting the domain will need frequent updates.

During his first 500 days, Trump has achieved a new accomplishment “almost every 24 to 36 hours,” his campaign manager said.

Parscale also announced the new website in a tweet suggesting it is needed as a response to unfair treatment by journalists.

Since the #FakeNews is full of distortions, underreporting, and lies, we launched a platform tonight presenting a comprehensive record of @realDonaldTrump’s administration. The truth will be told about a remarkable 500-day record of accomplishments! https://t.co/pqScZ7slh9 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 5, 2018

“Since the #FakeNews is full of distortions, underreporting, and lies, we launched a platform tonight presenting a comprehensive record of @realDonaldTrump’s administration,” he wrote. “The truth will be told about a remarkable 500-day record of accomplishments!”

Some critics have acknowledged that the administration has gotten some things done, even if apparent dysfunction within the White House sometimes overshadows those political victories.

Parscale does not believe the scandals and controversies surrounding the administration will hinder Trump’s support at the polls in 2020.

In addition to economic and national security achievements, he pointed to “all these little things” listed on the site as a representation of real improvements in American lives.

He predicted that suburban families outside of the D.C. bubble will not be as focused on “the noise level” surrounding issues like an ongoing special counsel investigation and White House personnel issues.

“What they really feel and what they go vote for is the things that affect them,” he said. “And the D.C. and the media can spin up all these stories they want, but what’s funny about that is the more they do it the more Trump continues to rise.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.