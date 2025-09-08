Trump Announces New Nationwide Rules for Prayer in Public Schools

President Donald Trump announced on Monday at an event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., that the Department of Education will soon be issuing new guidance regarding prayer in public schools.

Speaking at the second hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission, which he established by executive order in May, Trump said, “For most of our country’s history, the Bible was found in every classroom in the nation. Yet in many schools today, students are instead indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda. Some are even punished for their religious beliefs — very, very strongly punished. It’s ridiculous.”

“I am pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools. It’s total protection,” he said.

.@POTUS: “I am pleased to announce this morning that @usedgov will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to PRAYER in our public schools.” pic.twitter.com/fLBeArL9y2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2025

Regarding the need for such guidance, the president offered the example of Texan Hannah Allen, who, in 2018, as an eighth grader, organized a gathering during lunch to pray for a former classmate who had been injured in an accident.

The school principal stepped in and prevented the students from praying, telling them they could only do so if it was out of sight of others in the school. The school later relented after the religious freedom group First Liberty intervened.

NEWS: Trump announces that his Department of Education will soon issue guidance protecting the right to prayer in schools. The room erupts with cheers. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/KBM1YBVAWN — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) September 8, 2025

Would you like to see the Bible taught in public schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (459 Votes) No: 6% (30 Votes)

Trump also invited to the podium a 12-year-old boy named Shane, who said, “I’ve been a Christian my whole life, and Jesus means everything to me.”

“When I was in 5th grade, my school forced me to teach my kindergarten buddy about changing his gender using a book called ‘My Shadow is Pink,'” Shane continued. “The book said you can choose your gender based on feelings instead of how God made us.”

“I knew this was not right, but I was afraid of getting in trouble. After my family spoke up, the school treated us badly, and kids started bullying me and my brother because of our faith, and the school did nothing to stop it,” he recounted.

Shane argued that kids like him should be able to live their faith in school and not be forced to take action contrary to their beliefs.

12-year-old boy who fought back against his school for pushing a book about changing genders speaks alongside President Trump at the Museum of the Bible: “I’ve been a Christian my whole life, and Jesus means everything to me.” “I knew this was not right, but I was afraid of… pic.twitter.com/XOjoAbv4wA — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 8, 2025

Trump argued during Monday’s Religious Liberty Commission event, “To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this — and that something is God.”

.@POTUS: “To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this — and that something is God.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Yquu1DEPqU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2025

The president further stated, “The need for this commission has never been more clear than it was last week when the ineffectual senator from Virginia, a man named Tim Kaine, stated that the notion our rights come from our Creator is ‘extremely troubling’ to him.”

“But as everyone in this room understands, it is tyrants who are denying our rights, and the rights that come from God. It’s this Declaration of Independence that proclaims we’re endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The senator from Virginia should be ashamed of himself.”

.@POTUS: “The need for this commission has never been more clear than it was last week when the ineffectual Senator from Virginia @timkaine stated that the notion our rights come from our Creator is “extremely troubling” to him… it’s this Declaration of Independence that… https://t.co/ORqOoPn7tF pic.twitter.com/nZjPxeGoVD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2025

The Department of Justice said on its website that Monday’s hearing would include “testimony from parents as well as elementary, secondary, undergraduate, and graduate students.”

“The hearing will also include testimony from individuals with expertise in the areas of religious liberty and public education. The hearing’s objective will be to understand the historic landscape of religious liberty in the public education setting, recognize present threats to religious liberty in public education, and identify opportunities to secure religious liberty in this context for the future.”

Newsweek reported that Trump appointed Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as Chairman and Dr. Ben Carson as Vice Chair of the Religious Liberty Commission.

The president’s announcement of new rules to be promulgated regarding prayer in school comes as Texas implements two laws passed earlier this year, which mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in classrooms and allow for school districts to establish a time for voluntary prayer and Bible reading.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.