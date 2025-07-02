Trump Announces New Trade Deal That Will Have Enormous China Implications

President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with Vietnam on Truth Social Wednesday that could negatively impact China, with the U.S. being paid large tariffs and obtaining unlimited access to Vietnamese markets.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam,” Trump wrote. “It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries. The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping.

“In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade,” he continued. “In other words, they will ‘OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,’ meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff.”

Trump added, “It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States, will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam. Dealing with General Secretary To Lam, which I did personally, was an absolute pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This deal not only gives America a trade advantage, but may impact the Chinese, as they’ve been known to funnel products through Vietnam to dodge U.S. tariffs. Hence the 40 percent on transshipping.

“The process, known as transshipping, is used to circumvent trade barriers,” CNBC reported. “China, a top exporter to the U.S., has reportedly used Vietnam as a transshipment hub.”

“The S&P 500 nevertheless rose slightly on news of the trade deal,” the article added.

Vietnam’s exports to the U.S. made up 30 percent of the country’s GDP last year, according to Reuters. So this was a deal they had to make, or the country was risking disaster.

Once again, Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do: restoring global fairness on trade by putting pressure on countries like Vietnam, while maintaining a special focus on China.

China has been scamming the United States for years.

From stealing intellectual property, to buying up farmland, to flooding the country with Fentanyl, and slamming us on trade, they remain our top adversary.

In addition they’re trying to control the United Nations IP agency, are infiltrating universities and other vulnerable institutions with spies, and using technology to spy on us from above.

The White House must continue to negotiate from a position of strength.

Trump recently announced that a trade agreement had been reached with China and that the two countries are working on finalizing it.

Despite its flaws, our economy is still the biggest in the world. Our military remains the most powerful on the face of the earth, and we must never let other countries forget that.

We’ve seen what happens when the nation projects weakness and a desire for globalism. Our markets tank, inflation goes crazy, prices rise, paychecks get devalued, gas goes through the roof, and our national security is put at risk.

After the change of direction we made back in November, we’ve seen global capitulation, peace deals, trade agreements, falling prices, slowing inflation, and a restored sense of confidence in the United States as a whole.

