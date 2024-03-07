Trump Announces Plan to Be a Big Thorn in Biden's Side During State of the Union

Former President Donald Trump announced he will offer people who intend to watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night a way to enhance the annual speech.

The leading Republican presidential candidate said on his Truth Social account Wednesday afternoon he will provide a “play-by-play” in which he will fact-check Biden on important issues such as illegal immigration.

Trump did not say which platform he would be using, but he teased he would be available for a “rapid response.”

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” he posted. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!).”

Trump concluded, “We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Biden will deliver his fourth State of the Union address and his final one before the November election, in which he is likely to face Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Since taking office, the president has overseen massive increases in inflation and illegal immigration.

Both are major campaign issues just eight months before Election Day, and both issues spiraled out of control almost simultaneously following Biden’s January 2021 inauguration.

The following year, his Justice Department used the FBI to raid Trump’s private club and residence in South Florida.

The former president has since been charged with more than 90 crimes in two federal indictments and state indictments in Georgia and New York.

Trump is likely to touch on the indictments, the economy and illegal immigration during his State of the Union “rapid response.”

The former president is not the only high-profile Republican scheduled to offer a message to counter Biden’s on Thursday night.

Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama will offer the GOP’s official response to the State of the Union address, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday.

“Katie is fighting to preserve the American Dream for the next generation,” Johnson said in a statement, according to ABC News.

“She is a champion for strong families, a secure border, national defense and a vibrant economy with stable prices and opportunities for all,” he said. “The American people will tune in as the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate turns the page on the oldest President in history.”

Johnson shared a video on social media on Thursday morning in which he highlighted the struggles of the American people under Biden’s leadership.

The state of our union under President Biden: three years of decline. pic.twitter.com/Da1KOIb3eR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 7, 2024

The speaker referred to Biden’s time as president as “three years of decline.”

The president’s State of the Union address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

