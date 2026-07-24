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President Donald Trump . (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Plan to Put Frozen Iranian Money to a Fitting Use

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2026 at 12:46pm
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The old adage of “You break it, you pay for it” is finding a new life in the Persian Gulf.

As Iran continues to fire missiles at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said it will pay for the damage done.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do,” Trump posted Thursday evening.

A day earlier, Trump said Iran would pay a different kind of penalty.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While Trump tried to use words, threats, and reason to deal with Iran, U.S. Central Command tried a different approach.

“CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM announced on X as it noted U.S. forces struck Iran for the 13th consecutive night.

Do you approve of Trump’s efforts against Iran?

“The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support,” the post said.

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The Times of Israel reported that Iran is rejecting all ceasefire proposals that do not give it what it wants in terms of controlling the strait, and said that if Trump decides to step up military action against Iran, Israel will pay.

Trump told Axios Thursday that even with the likely consequences, he is considering a major strike.

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” he said.

Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to,” Trump said, but added “we don’t need anybody” to help.

Trump said he is of the opinion many in Iran’s fractured leadership want to negotiate, but he mused, “They haven’t received enough pain yet.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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