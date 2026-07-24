Trump Announces Plan to Put Frozen Iranian Money to a Fitting Use

The old adage of “You break it, you pay for it” is finding a new life in the Persian Gulf.

As Iran continues to fire missiles at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said it will pay for the damage done.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do,” Trump posted Thursday evening.

A day earlier, Trump said Iran would pay a different kind of penalty.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While Trump tried to use words, threats, and reason to deal with Iran, U.S. Central Command tried a different approach.

“CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM announced on X as it noted U.S. forces struck Iran for the 13th consecutive night.

Do you approve of Trump’s efforts against Iran? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (146 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“The international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with U.S. military support,” the post said.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) delivers an incredibly powerful speech about Iran. Watch every second of this. “Yesterday we saw the president of the United States and many others at Dover Air Force Base presiding over a ceremony that is very sacred to those of us who served, and that… pic.twitter.com/0U8V2rKN7V — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) July 23, 2026

The Times of Israel reported that Iran is rejecting all ceasefire proposals that do not give it what it wants in terms of controlling the strait, and said that if Trump decides to step up military action against Iran, Israel will pay.

Trump told Axios Thursday that even with the likely consequences, he is considering a major strike.

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will soon make a decision on whether to launch a “massive attack” on Iran after the conflict in the Middle East extended to a new battleground in the Red Sea. Speaking to Axios on Thursday, the president said the proposed strikes would be… pic.twitter.com/jvlQbMyO9R — CNBC (@CNBC) July 24, 2026

Israel “would join in two minutes if I ask them to,” Trump said, but added “we don’t need anybody” to help.

Trump said he is of the opinion many in Iran’s fractured leadership want to negotiate, but he mused, “They haven’t received enough pain yet.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.