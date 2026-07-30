Trump Announces Plan to Replace Illegal Alien Truckers with American Veterans

President Donald Trump kicked off a new initiative on Thursday designed to fast-track veterans into truck driving jobs.

Trump called the program “Freedom Haulers.”

“We’re taking action to replace these unqualified, migrant drivers with highly qualified American veterans,” Trump said at the White House event, flanked by a military transport truck on one side and a civilian big rig on the other.

“Under our brand new Freedom Haulers initiative, any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s license. And it’s good-paying jobs, too,” the president added.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for the veterans,” Trump said.

He also noted that those who did not drive trucks in the military will still be eligible to participate in the Freedom Haulers program.

They will receive the necessary training to drive trucks in a matter of weeks.

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Illegal alien truckers are OUT, and American Veterans are IN 🇺🇸 Thank you, @POTUS for putting OUR safety first PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We’re taking action to replace unqualified drivers with highly qualified American veterans… Any American who has driven a heavy truck for our… pic.twitter.com/OU2E5T0E4E — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 30, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that during the Biden administration, many illegal aliens were allowed to become truck drivers, with the results sometimes being tragic.

“We didn’t know who they were, and we saw that when those illegals were driving these big rigs, they were killing American citizens,” Duffy said.

“Illegals are out. American patriots are in, in this administration,” Duffy pronounced. “We’ve had more people, trucking companies call us and try to find, ‘How do I hire more veterans? How do I bring the great men and women who served this country, how do I bring them into my company?’”

.@SecDuffy: “We’ve had more people, trucking companies call us and try to find, ‘How do I hire more veterans? … how do I bring them into my company?’ … We are clearing the deck for you to get a great job in trucking.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/o36TZNcd2d pic.twitter.com/CnL4RxUkBG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2026

Army veteran Ricky Washington, who became a truck driver after serving in the military for over three decades, said, “Transitioning from military life behind the wheel of a commercial truck has brought a renewed sense of mission for me. Veterans make exceptional truck drivers because the core values of the military align seamlessly with the trucking industry.”

Those values include getting the job done safely and on time, Washington explained.

“The trucking industry is more than just a sector of our economy — it’s the backbone of our commerce,” the veteran said. “It is a place where service members, veterans, military spouses can find a purpose, a community, and a way to continue keeping our great nation moving forward.”

.@One_Werner “Operation: Freedom” driver Ricky Washington: “Veterans make exceptional truck drivers because the core values of the military align seamlessly with the trucking industry… Service members, veterans, and military spouses can find a purpose, a community, and a way to… pic.twitter.com/NwpBJdT3Qo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2026

In a Thursday news release, the Department of Transportation noted, “The initiative builds on President Trump’s efforts to clean up America’s roadways, crack down on dangerous foreign drivers, and support American truckers. Under President Trump, trucker earnings have surged 7.42% and traffic fatalities are at a historic low.”

Werner Enterprises President Nathan Meisgeier announced at the White House event that his company will hire 1,400 veterans over the next year. Currently, 15 percent of the company’s 14,000 workers are veterans and military spouses.

🚨WATCH: Werner Enterprises President Nathan Meisgeier announces the company will hire 1,400 veterans in the coming year through a partnership with the Trump administration’s Freedom Haulers’ initiative. pic.twitter.com/9ycWOfxE5k — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) July 30, 2026

He said, “This administration’s Freedom Haulers campaign will have a direct and powerful impact on our ability to bring even more veterans into our workforce.”

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