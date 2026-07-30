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President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a bilateral meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House on July 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a bilateral meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House on July 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Plan to Replace Illegal Alien Truckers with American Veterans

 By Randy DeSoto  July 30, 2026 at 2:51pm
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President Donald Trump kicked off a new initiative on Thursday designed to fast-track veterans into truck driving jobs.

Trump called the program “Freedom Haulers.”

“We’re taking action to replace these unqualified, migrant drivers with highly qualified American veterans,” Trump said at the White House event, flanked by a military transport truck on one side and a civilian big rig on the other.

“Under our brand new Freedom Haulers initiative, any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s license. And it’s good-paying jobs, too,” the president added.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for the veterans,” Trump said.

He also noted that those who did not drive trucks in the military will still be eligible to participate in the Freedom Haulers program.

They will receive the necessary training to drive trucks in a matter of weeks.

Do you support this plan?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that during the Biden administration, many illegal aliens were allowed to become truck drivers, with the results sometimes being tragic.

“We didn’t know who they were, and we saw that when those illegals were driving these big rigs, they were killing American citizens,” Duffy said.

“Illegals are out. American patriots are in, in this administration,” Duffy pronounced. “We’ve had more people, trucking companies call us and try to find, ‘How do I hire more veterans? How do I bring the great men and women who served this country, how do I bring them into my company?’”

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Army veteran Ricky Washington, who became a truck driver after serving in the military for over three decades, said, “Transitioning from military life behind the wheel of a commercial truck has brought a renewed sense of mission for me. Veterans make exceptional truck drivers because the core values of the military align seamlessly with the trucking industry.”

Those values include getting the job done safely and on time, Washington explained.

“The trucking industry is more than just a sector of our economy — it’s the backbone of our commerce,” the veteran said. “It is a place where service members, veterans, military spouses can find a purpose, a community, and a way to continue keeping our great nation moving forward.”

In a Thursday news release, the Department of Transportation noted, “The initiative builds on President Trump’s efforts to clean up America’s roadways, crack down on dangerous foreign drivers, and support American truckers. Under President Trump, trucker earnings have surged 7.42% and traffic fatalities are at a historic low.”

Werner Enterprises President Nathan Meisgeier announced at the White House event that his company will hire 1,400 veterans over the next year. Currently, 15 percent of the company’s 14,000 workers are veterans and military spouses.

He said, “This administration’s Freedom Haulers campaign will have a direct and powerful impact on our ability to bring even more veterans into our workforce.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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