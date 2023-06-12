Trump Announces Plan to Take Down Joe and 'Entire Biden Crime Family' Upon Regaining the White House

Former President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a platform for action if he retakes the White House in the 2024 elections — and Trump’s Republican primary rivals should have been paying just as much attention as President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

In a posting on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump vowed that his return to the White House would see a serious prosecution of allegations of corruption surrounding Biden and his family, as well as a restoration of security to the southern border and a return to the policies that made the United States energy independent.

Considering the mood that Biden’s blatantly political prosecutions have created among conservatives, it’s a plan Trump’s GOP competitors should be pushing as hard as he is.

Trump announced the plans in typically uppercase fashion, with One America News Network’s Daniel Baldwin posting them to Twitter late Monday morning.

"I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL 'PROSECUTOR' TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN." Pres. Trump announces he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Biden family if he retakes the White House.

The commitments to closing the border and supporting energy independence should be standard for any Republican seeking the nomination — even Chris Christie probably knows that much.

But Trump’s decision to make the election about the criminal allegations around President Joe Biden, the self-evidently criminal Hunter Biden and “the entire Biden crime family” takes things to a whole different level.

And while liberals and establishment conservatives are likely to buck at what appears to be an overt politicization of the legal system in this country by the Trump campaign, any honest look at how Democrats have done the same over recent years demands at least the discussion over whether it’s necessary.

And the fact is, it is.

Since Trump’s unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, the country has been a witness to an unprecedented weaponization of the federal government — not on behalf of the man who won the White House but on behalf of his opponents.

While Clinton and her henchmen were treated with kid gloves by the FBI that was supposed to be investigating them, Trump and his supporters were targeted by out-of-control FBI staffers and an FBI leadership team as dishonest as it is dishonorable, not to mention a special counsel’s office that spent years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on an investigation that amounted to an extended political attack on the Trump administration on a mind-boggling scale.

Since the 2020 election, moreover, all the machinery of the federal government has been turned against Trump and his supporters, not only with the indictments against the former president himself, but also the Torquemada tactics of investigators into the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, which have proven that federal toleration of political violence depends entirely on the side the violators are taking.

Blacks Lives Matter riots and rioters and antifa terrorists are ignored, protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices are tolerated to a literally criminal degree; firebombings of pro-life pregnancy centers get cursory attention, but conservatives can find a SWAT team on their doorstep if they commit acts the left disapproves of.

Now, in the third year of the Biden presidency, evidence keeps emerging that the “big guy” in the White House has been part of an influence-peddling racket going back to his days as vice president, with family members taking in millions from foreign governments, funneled through shell companies that essentially exist to hide money from the government.

And yet the FBI’s most public action is stonewalling House Republican investigators as much as possible, while the bureau’s former director has publicly endorsed Biden’s return to the presidency in 2024.

Trump has a crowded field of competitors to get through, of course — with the strongest opponent at this point being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be the GOP nominee when all is said and done. But what is virtually certain is that more evidence is going to be coming out about Biden’s corruption.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and his investigators have been building a steadily more damning case by the day.

And what every Republican who’s even thinking about getting the GOP nomination should understand is that what Trump is describing isn’t the “politicization” of a justice system so much as a restoration of one.

There was a time, not all that long ago, when just the initialism “FBI” commanded respect because of the bureau’s status as nation’s premier law enforcement agency. There was a time when the Justice Department held a similar status.

But after the Barack Obama presidency — with the deeply politicized Eric Holder as attorney general, followed by the equally biased Loretta Lynch (she of the secret airport meeting with Bill Clinton) those days are long, long gone.

No matter who wins the GOP primary, rooting out the corruption of the Biden family and its supporters from the highest levels of government should be the highest priority.

Justice demands it. The Justice Department, now in the hands of the malevolent Attorney General Merrick Garland, requires it. And the American people need it if they’re ever going to be able to trust their government the way they deserve.

