Pope Francis, right, is pictured meeting President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump at the Apostolic Palace on May 24, 2017, in Vatican City. Trump announced he and the first lady will attend Pope Francis' funeral this week.
Pope Francis, right, is pictured meeting President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump at the Apostolic Palace on May 24, 2017, in Vatican City. Trump announced he and the first lady will attend Pope Francis' funeral this week. (Vatican pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Pope Francis Funeral Plans, Melania Also Confirmed

 By Randy DeSoto  April 21, 2025 at 4:45pm
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he and First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling to Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The head of the Catholic Church died early Monday morning at the age of 88.

Though he had a hard battle with pneumonia and other respiratory issues earlier this year, the cause of his death was a stroke, which led to a coma, followed by heart failure, according to Vatican News.

The pope had made an appearance at an Easter service Sunday and met briefly with Vice President J.D. Vance that same day.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”

The first lady is Catholic.

Trump was asked what his message to America’s Catholics was following the death of the pope.

“We love you all. We’re with you all,” Trump responded, adding it was an honor to have the support of the majority of Catholic voters during the last election.

When he was kicking off the White House Easter egg roll Monday, Trump told those on hand that he had signed an executive order directing all flags to be flown at half-staff on federal and state buildings to honor Pope Francis.

The president said, “He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




