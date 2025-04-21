Trump Announces Pope Francis Funeral Plans, Melania Also Confirmed

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he and First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling to Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The head of the Catholic Church died early Monday morning at the age of 88.

Though he had a hard battle with pneumonia and other respiratory issues earlier this year, the cause of his death was a stroke, which led to a coma, followed by heart failure, according to Vatican News.

The pope had made an appearance at an Easter service Sunday and met briefly with Vice President J.D. Vance that same day.

Pope Francis gave JD Vance a rosary. 😭 In one of the last videos ever taken of the Holy Father, he gives VP Vance the gift of a rosary. ❤️ Such a beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/ClHT8OGpTs — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 21, 2025

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”

The first lady is Catholic.

Pope Francis meets First Lady Melania Trump at the Vatican, blesses rosary. https://t.co/kgnKxk2YQr pic.twitter.com/abyUhApfmw — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017

Trump was asked what his message to America’s Catholics was following the death of the pope.

“We love you all. We’re with you all,” Trump responded, adding it was an honor to have the support of the majority of Catholic voters during the last election.

President Trump tells Catholics mourning Pope Francis: ‘We love you all’.#popefrancis #catholic pic.twitter.com/0XnbNh9mhM — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) April 21, 2025

When he was kicking off the White House Easter egg roll Monday, Trump told those on hand that he had signed an executive order directing all flags to be flown at half-staff on federal and state buildings to honor Pope Francis.

Pres. Trump says he signed an executive order to lower federal flags to half-staff following the death of Pope Francis. “He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world and it’s an honor to do that.” Follow live updates: https://t.co/hDcIPYPY74 pic.twitter.com/MTYGKaJiZP — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2025

The president said, “He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that.”

