Trump Announces Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

The assassin’s bullet that struck down conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday won’t erase his memory.

At the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced Kirk will be granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom, posthumously, in a ceremony that’s to be announced.

And, at the beginning of ceremony marking the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks almost a quarter century ago, Trump made it clear why the award was so fitting.

.@POTUS: “I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” pic.twitter.com/wqwKPHH9ua — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 11, 2025

“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief of so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Trump said.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people …

“We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage that he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

Kirk, only 31, a husband and the father of two young children, was gunned down at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A manhunt is underway for his killer.

Does Charlie Kirk's life work deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1072 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

While the immediate response to the killing from the political left has been, in many cases, disgraceful, responses from conservatives to Trump’s announcement show how widely Kirkk, the founder of the campus conservative organization Turning Point USA, was admired.

He deserves this and so much more. — Mike Machata, CFP® (@MikeMachata) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk was a good and faithful servant. Thank you, Mr. President! — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 11, 2025

Thank you, Mr. President! Simply no one more worthy. This American mama is still crying today and ever more worried for my precious teenagers. This will leave a mark on their soul, but we will live all of our days in honor of Charlie. — Heather (@USAMamaHeather1) September 11, 2025

Trump did not announce details of the ceremony where he would bestow the nation’s highest civilian honor on Kirk. At this early stage, the planning has probably just begun — but he did make one prediction about it.

“The date of the ceremony will be announced and I can only guarantee you one thing,” he said.

“That we will have a very big crowd.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.