Share
News
During a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that he is looking to make interest paid on car loans tax deductible on automobiles manufactured in the U.S.
During a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, left, announced that he is looking to make interest paid on car loans tax deductible on automobiles manufactured in the U.S. (Win McNamee / Getty Images ; Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Radical New Plan for Car Loans: If You Bought American This Is a Must-Read

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 5, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

President Donald Trump vowed during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening that he would make interest payments on loans for cars made in the United States tax deductible.

The move is part of several economic policies meant to promote American manufacturing and to decrease the tax burden on households.

“I also want to make interest payments on car loans tax deductible, but only if the car is made in America,” Trump told lawmakers and other senior government officials assembled for the speech.


Trump previously floated similar plans on the campaign trail.

During one October event in North Carolina, for instance, Trump said that he would “make interest on car loans fully tax deductible,” but only “if they build that particular product, namely an automobile, in the United States,” according to Reuters.

The outlet noted that the plan would treat interest paid on car loans much like the deduction for interest currently in place for home mortgages.

During his Tuesday speech, Trump reiterated his commitment to policies he proposed on the campaign trail, such as ending taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security payments.

Will you buy American-made vehicles?


Social media users reacted positively to the plan as announced on Tuesday evening.

“Love this! Boosting American jobs & cars — genius move. Time to drive local, save on taxes, and keep our economy rolling,” one user said.

“Another reason to buy American made vehicles other than the tariffs!” a second user remarked.

“Great way to promote a made in America agenda,” a third commenter added.

Trump has also been critical of the automotive policies pursued by the previous administration.

Related:
Plan Being Considered to Cut IRS in Half: Report

During the campaign, he promised to “cancel Kamala’s insane electric vehicle mandate immediately.”


“The problem is they don’t go far, they’re very expensive, they’re made in China, and they have some other things,” Trump continued.

“Now with that being said, I think they’re phenomenal. … I say that because of Elon,” he said in reference to Elon Musk, who now leads the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump said, “Affording a car is essential to restoring the American dream.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Judge in Kohberger Case Realizes What Lawyers on Both Sides Are Keeping from the Public, Puts a Stop to It
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Encourages Americans to Raise Their Own Chickens at Home
Trump Shakes Europe with One Mention of Greenland: 'We Are Going to Get It One Way or the Other'
Florida Attorney General Issues Search Warrants and Subpoenas for Andrew and Tristan Tate
Trump Announces Radical New Plan for Car Loans: If You Bought American This Is a Must-Read
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation