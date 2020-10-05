President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day.
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” he tweeted.
“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump added. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
In an earlier tweet on Monday, the president addressed the issue of taking a ride in front of the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the previous day to thank supporters.
“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President,” he wrote.
“If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!” Trump continued.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Many in the establishment media chastised the president for potentially endangering Secret Service agents who rode in the SUV with him.
Former Secret Service agent and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino addressed the issue on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, saying the media should back off.
“These guys and the women of the Secret Service are the ones that had the nerve to do it,” Bongino said.
“These media buffoons. You clowns who don’t know the first thing about honor, dignity or courage. I know you wouldn’t get in that car with the president with a mask or a full bubble suit because you’re chumps and cowards and spineless losers,” he said.
Watch: Fox’s @dbongino blasts “media buffoons” for criticism of Secret Service who drove @realDonaldTrump to thank supporters outside Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/Tk5b0fw0oG
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 5, 2020
Both Trump and the agents appeared to be wearing masks.
“They would do it again tomorrow,” Bongino said. “So how about you just shut your mouths, put your caboose in a chair and sit this one out.”
“Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt noted the Secret Service agents who volunteered may have already had COVID-19 and speculated a plexiglass shield also might have separated them from the president in the back seat.
Trump released multiple videos since being admitted to Walter Reed on Friday reassuring Americans that he is on the road to recovery.
According to White House physician Sean Conley, components of the president’s treatment have included the antiviral drug Remdesivir, Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, the steroid dexamethasone, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.
