Trump Announces Release of Unredacted Transcript of His Call with Ukraine's President

By Joe Setyon
Published September 24, 2019 at 11:54am
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he plans to release the transcript of a controversial phone call he had in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That phone call was reportedly mentioned in an intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general.

In recent days, Democrats have focused on the phone call, during which Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Will the release of the transcript prove Trump did nothing wrong?

Previous media accounts have said Biden pressured Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that paid Hunter Biden.

Calls for impeachment increased after The Washington Post linked the call to a July decision to temporarily withhold about $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

The money was paid earlier this month.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday, Trump said he’d release the transcript of the call.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president wrote.

Trump suggested the full transcript would prove he did nothing wrong.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump said.

“No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” he added.

It remains to be seen whether this move will be enough for the president’s critics:

Trump’s announcement came several minutes before House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California said he’d been informed that the whistleblower wants to testify before lawmakers.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted.

“We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
