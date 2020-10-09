President Donald Trump said Thursday that he might return to the campaign trail less than a week after his release from a hospital. Trump was hospitalized Oct. 2 after testing positive for the coronavirus but was released Monday.

During an appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity,” the president said he felt “absolutely incredible.”

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night, if we can — if we have enough time to put it together. But we want to do a rally in Florida — probably in Florida on Saturday night,” Trump said.

He said that if that takes place, he will then head to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“And it’s incredible what’s going on. I feel so good,” the president said.

TRENDING: Pompeo Drops Clinton Bombshell: 'We’ve Got the Emails, We’re Getting Them Out'

Trump said he would take a coronavirus test Friday as part of determining his plans and noted that he is under constant scrutiny regarding his health.

“I think I’m the most analyzed human being in the world right now,” he said.

On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley noted that as of Saturday, it will be 10 days since Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus and said he expected the president would be able to safely return to his usual activities.

During his interview, Trump lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a coy answer when asked about increasing the size of the Supreme Court in an effort to dilute the power of the court’s conservative justices, which could include Judge Amy Coney Barrett if she is confirmed by the Senate.

Do you think it's a good idea for President Trump to return to the campaign trail Saturday? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (68 Votes) 4% (3 Votes)

“You’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over,” Biden told reporters Thursday.

The president said that was “a terrible thing to say.”

“I think it’s so disrespectful to the people,” Trump told host Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And he should have said something and say, ‘Look, to the best of my knowledge, this is probably what I would do.’ I think it’s a — I think what he said was so disrespectful to the process and to the people. What he said then was just disgraceful.

“But what that means, really, is that they’re going to do it, OK, because, obviously, that means 100 percent that’s what they’re going to do.”

RELATED: President Trump Picks Up Another Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

The president also criticized Democrats’ support of the Green New Deal, a radical plan put forth by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other leftist lawmakers.

“Well, it’s a deal that was conceived of by not smart people — AOC plus three and others. I don’t even think they had any experience in the environment,” he said.

“The real price is $100 trillion,” Trump said. “That’s more money than this country could make in 100 years, if things went well, OK?

“I mean, they literally want to take buildings down and rebuild them with tiny little windows, OK, little windows, so you can’t see out, you can’t see the light. And the whole thing is so crazy. It’s such a crazy thing. And take a look.”

“Biden agreed to this with crazy Bernie, because, you know, they have the manifesto,” he said, referring to the recommendations of Biden’s Unity Task Force with democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Trump said that implementing the Green New Deal would be devastating.

“Our country will be a ninth world country, not a third world country, a ninth world country,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.