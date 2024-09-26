Here’s proof that you can’t keep a good man down.

Former President Donald Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for the first time since the assassination attempt that left two spectators wounded and one dead at his July 13 campaign rally.

The Trump campaign officially announced Wednesday that the event is set for Oct. 5, “on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago” after a bullet grazed his ear, narrowly missing a kill shot to the head.

The campaign’s announcement called this fact something “the world has recognized as an act of divine providence.”

The former president previously hinted that his return to Butler for another campaign rally was in the works and promised his opening line would be quintessentially Trump.

“We’re going to go back just before the election, sometime in October. It’s already being worked on. And I’ll probably start off by saying, ‘As I was saying …'” Trump quipped at a rally in Bozeman, Montana, in August.

Donald Trump says he will start his rally off when he returns to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot, with “As I was saying” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rap48qjWLe — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 10, 2024

The Trump campaign noted that the former president “will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day” at the Butler Farm Show venue.

Have you ever attended a Trump rally? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (37 Votes) No: 83% (177 Votes)

He will also “recognize … two other Americans,” David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were wounded by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit,” the campaign’s announcement continued.

“In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail,” it added.

“When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger,” the announcement went on.

“And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before,” it concluded.

This is a noble and very necessary move on Trump’s part.

It’s undeniable that he’s in significant danger, and it’s arguable that the people around him probably aren’t doing as much as they can to protect him, considering that Trump came close to a would-be assassin’s gun a second time.

But next month, Trump will show his supporters that he will never give up on them or the fight for this nation, just as he did moments after he was shot.

Returning to Butler will demonstrate Trump’s inimitable courage, and it will provide healing for his supporters, who held their collective breath that hot July day, waiting to see if he survived the gunfire.

Somehow, he rose to his feet, put his fist in the air, and implored his supporters to “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

A lesser man would have left the stage and never returned, and nobody would have blamed Trump if he did.

Instead, Trump is now promising to return to the place where his life almost ended, but for the grace of God, in an event for the ages.

And his supporters will love this good man all the more for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.