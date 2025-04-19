Trump Announces 'Revamped Homeland Security Council' with Huge Names on Board

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he has appointed a Homeland Security Advisory Council to help him in his efforts to fight illegal immigration.

“I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job,” Trump wrote.

As noted by Fox News, Gruters is a Florida state senator and Dietl is a former NYPD detective. Levin is a conservative commentator.

“Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump wrote.

In another Truth Social post, Trump said that the policies of former President Joe Biden required the tough actions he has been forced to take as president.

“Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s very dangerous and ill conceived Open Border,” Trump posted.

“Sorry, but it’s my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT’S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!” Trump wrote.

Trump also used Truth Social to weigh in on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador along with members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang under Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

In his post, Trump showed an image of the illegal immigrant’s hand.

“This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such ‘a fine and innocent person,’” Trump wrote.

“They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc,” Trump wrote.

“I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

On Wednesday, officials released documentation from the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Police Department that linked Abrego Garcia to MS-13 gang members, according to Fox News.

The department’s Gang Unit MS-13 Intelligence Squad interviewed Abrego Garcia and contacted a “past proven and reliable source” who identified him as an MS-13 member.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said all the huffing and puffing from the left, which has adopted Abrego Garcia as a cause, will not change what takes place, according to Fox News

“He is not coming back to our country,” Bondi said.

Bondi said that El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele “said he was not sending him back. That’s the end of the story. If he wanted to send him back, we would give him a plane ride back. There was no situation, ever, where he was going to stay in this country. None.”

