Once Trump Announces He's Running, This Is the Ad He Should Air 24/7 Until Election Day

For all the mean tweets, all the uncouth comments, all the egoism, all the division that surrounded his administration … with each passing day, it becomes clearer and clearer that, all along, now-former President Donald Trump was most certainly right about the coordinated effort to undermine his campaign — and the fakeness and phoniness of the “Russia collusion” narrative.

As revelations from special counsel John Durham’s investigation show, that’s a fact. And the evidence for it is going to keep building.

And if the notorious former president decides to throw his hat in the ring for 2024, he should — and most likely will — hammer home this fact with every given opportunity.

Court papers Durham filed last week alleged that, as Trump and his supporters have consistently said for five years, the campaign for his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, paid a tech company to spy on the Trump campaign, as Fox News reported.

The development has gotten shockingly little mainstream media play, compared to the breathless, wall-to-wall coverage of every suspected twist in the “Russia collusion” investigation.

Now, the Twitter account “Trump War Room” has released an epic video highlighting the extent to which Trump was absolutely right about the infiltration of his campaign.

It’s almost as though the whole of the messy Trump presidency saga is starting to come full circle.

The Democrat-media establishment complex attacked the Orange Man for five straight years before he finally left Washington D.C. amid the militarized fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

From the moment Trump first announced his bid for presidency in 2015, he was slammed as a racist, a bigot, and a sexist, before the Clinton-sponsored narrative that he’d been colluding with Russia took hold.

He was the subject of a nearly two-year special counsel investigation, which still came up empty-handed despite the zealous backing of so many powerful figures in Washington and the broader swamp establishment.

Every jot and tittle he ever tweeted was subject to hysteric media spin to the point that the man couldn’t even issue benign presidential statements without someone accusing him of either hatred or treason.

He was impeached over a single phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the two had (ironically) discussed now-President Joe Biden’s rather questionable family ties to potential Ukraine corruption.

Trump’s vocal support for a peaceful protest of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, and the ambitious, yet lawful attempt to challenge them were twisted to slander him as the leader of an insurrection, resulting in a historic second impeachment after he left office (another first for presidential impeachments).

Yet to his supporters, the constant stream of oftentimes entirely baseless attacks simply galvanized their enthusiasm for his candidacy and presidency.

He was the man who vowed to take down the Clinton-Obama deep state — a deep state that grew more vicious the more he highlighted this agenda.

The measures his establishment enemies took to undermine his presidency only seemed to have strengthened his resolve to take down political figures long resented for strongly suspected corruption and lies, and the corruption only seemed to increase the more this resolve grew.

Does anyone really think that his 2020 election defeat is going to stop him now, especially with the new revelations from Durham, which have only underscored Trump’s longstanding claims that his campaign was spied on by a woman who is the epitome of the deep-state swamp he vowed to drain?

Hardly.

His messaging for a potential 2024 run has never been clearer. And if he does run again, the ad released Wednesday, and others like it, should drive it home to the American public until Election Day.

Love him or hate him, you’ve got to admit — Trump was right.

And he’s most certainly not going to let America forget it anytime soon.

