Trump Announces Special Event to Celebrate Life of Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway

It’s safe to say that former President Donald Trump has millions of fans.

Still, any reasonable person would have to admit that Lynette Hardaway, a wonderful North Carolina woman also known as “Diamond” from the pro-Trump “Diamond and Silk” conservative duo who skyrocketed to popularity for their vocal support of the 45th president, was truly one of his biggest, most vocal and unabashed supporter.

The former president quickly recognized the untimely passing of Hardaway, his loyal friend and supporter. In a recent video first posted to Truth Social, Trump announced that a celebration of life ceremony for Hardaway will take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday. The former president will be in attendance.

Diamond and Silk’s official Twitter account reposted the message to alert their massive base of followers.

“‘Message From President Trump’ This Saturday, in North Carolina, we’re going to celebrate the life of Lynette ‘DIAMOND’ Hardaway who was a true patriot and a friend. See you there!” the tweet read.

“Message From President Trump”

This Saturday, in North Carolina, we’re going to celebrate the life of Lynette “DIAMOND” Hardaway who was a true patriot and a friend. See you there! RSVP Here: https://t.co/9uYF62Eq9X pic.twitter.com/5QKPSQpZ71 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 18, 2023

Trump sang Hardaway’s praises in the video announcement, acknowledging her years of loyalty and impact on the world.

“The world lost an angel and true friend, Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway. She was great. Diamond lived her life founded on passion and love for all of humanity. The legacy she leaves behind will forever remain in our hearts; she was a really great person,” Trump said.

His kind words and promotion of the ceremony followed a heartfelt tribute he posted shortly after Hardaway’s death, which he described as “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans.”

The former president announced the date and location of the celebration of life, adding, “She lived [life] in a credible way, and we’re going to have a wonderful celebration and ceremony… they were with me from the beginning and they never waivered.”

Diamond and Silk’s Twitter account posted another tweet with a stunning picture of Diamond while providing further details about the remembrance ceremony and a link to RSVP for the event, which is open to the public.

Diamond’s Celebration Of Life Ceremony Venue: Crown Theatre at Crown Complex

Address: 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville, NC, 28306

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 PM.

Doors Open To Public: 3:00 PM

Seating: First come, first serve.

RSVP here: https://t.co/j1Ika9X9PO pic.twitter.com/1is86gLbBU — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 19, 2023

Hardaway died unexpectedly on Jan. 8, at the young age of 51. Her death was felt in conservative circles in a significant way, as she and her sister Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, also known as “Silk,” were major influencers in the conservative social media world.

Shortly after Hardaway’s death, a fundraiser on the conservative-friendly GiveSendGo platform was launched in her name and, as of this writing, has already raised well over $100,000.

A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

However, several liberals, including Marc Lamont Hill, exploited Hardaway’s death because of her close connection to Trump and attempted to use it to smear the pro-Trump duo’s reputation before ultimately being called out by her sister in response to his disgusting tweet.

“Diamond — of the right-wing, Trump-loving duo Diamond and Silk — has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. You cannot script this stuff,” Hill tweeted on Jan. 9.

Hardaway’s sister, Silk, responded to the allegations, which she claimed were utterly false and unfounded.

“I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander & lie on my sister & I. Where’s your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox? Investigate Before You Celebrate! You have until 12 noon today to retract,” the Diamond and Silk account tweeted.

I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander & lie on my sister & I. Where’s your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox? Investigate Before You Celebrate! You have until 12 noon today to retract. https://t.co/6gqALyuIvQ — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 11, 2023

There were also tweets much worse than what Hill wrote, but they don’t deserve the attention. It’s not surprising that the Trump Derangement Syndrome-stricken left would react as they did.

The only thing that matters is that thousands of Diamond fans will be able to honor and cherish this remarkable woman’s life and her contributions to the cause. And good on Trump for sticking by her family’s side in their greatest time of need.

