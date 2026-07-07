Trump Announces Walmart Agreed to Admin's Request to Drop Food Prices - Beef, Fruit, and Drinks Cut by Up to 50 Percent

President Donald Trump said Walmart and its membership-based subsidiary, Sam’s Club, have slashed prices on thousands of products — at his request — to celebrate America’s landmark 250th birthday.

Trump made the announcement Monday, saying “other Retailers should follow” Walmart’s lead and reduce their prices to help struggling Americans.

“Great news! I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday,” he gushed.

“My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history, a total disaster along with the Southern Border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many other failures,” the president added.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦🚨 President Trump just announced Walmart is SLASHING prices BIG TIME AT HIS REQUEST to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. This is what real leadership looks like! Help bring prices down and putting American families first!🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/nqQEF6Diq8 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 6, 2026

Trump said he’s delivering on his campaign promises to reduce food, gas, and prescription drug costs following the harrowing inflation that metastasized during former President Joe Biden’s failed administration.

“Just as I promised, Oil Prices are plummeting FAST, and Gas Prices at the pump are dropping too, just like egg and Prescription Drug prices which I am bringing down by historic levels,” Trump gushed.

“Walmart is stepping up in a big and bold way, and other Retailers should follow the lead of these absolute Patriots.”

In a statement Monday, Walmart confirmed that it had cut prices on food, clothing, and household essentials, including on the following items:

Fresh Red Cherries 2.25 lb. bag ($5.63, was $11.18)

1 lb. 73% Ground Beef Roll, Fresh ($5.94, was $6.74)

Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count ($8.97, was $9.97)

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs ($9.97, was $14.97).

Grocery prices have spiked alarmingly over the past six years, starting during COVID, which fueled multi-decade highs in global inflation.

The exponential price hikes were fueled by media-hyped hysteria, consumer panic buying, supply chain bottlenecks, and price gouging.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and 17 state attorneys generalreached a landmark settlement with three of the nation’s largest egg producers—Cal-Maine Foods, Versova, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch—over allegations that they illegally colluded to inflate egg prices. To resolve the… pic.twitter.com/5nNC3NPk6C — Mike Netter (@nettermike) July 6, 2026

While many Americans had expected prices to normalize after the scamdemic, consumer costs have instead continued to climb amid record-high U.S. spending on the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

In the lead up to the 2024 election, Trump had promised that he would lower costs if elected.

While there have been some price fluctuations, grocery costs are now higher than when Trump took office — up 2.7 percent overall from May 2025 to May 2026, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The explosive surges from 2021 to 2023 seem to have raised the baseline permanently.

Deflation in groceries is rare and usually temporary for specific items.

Half of Americans struggle to afford groceries and gas, exclusive poll finds https://t.co/BqIlDwTIVH — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) July 7, 2026

“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Food at Home index — which tracks prices consumers pay for groceries — has increased 36.9% since 2015 and 25.2% since 2020 alone,” according to the American Inflation Calculator.

Economists say grocery costs will remain high and will get more expensive over time.

This is a bleak outlook for struggling Americans, who are buckling under the weight of crushing inflation, terrifying crime waves, and an apocalyptic illegal immigration crisis.

Add to that the ongoing U.S. involvement in endless foreign wars and toxic race relations, and you have a recipe for a dying American Empire.

Trump must take drastic steps to turn this sinking ship around. Reducing grocery costs is a step in the right direction, but much more must be done to rescue his second term — and to save the nation.

We are better than this.

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