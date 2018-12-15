Trump Announces Major White House Shakeup Looming in Early Morning Tweet

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Saturday that his secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke, would be leaving the administration after two years of service.

“Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years,” Trump tweeted.

“Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.”

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

“The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week.”

…….The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Zinke, a former U.S. representative from Montana, took office as secretary of the interior in March of 2017.

The former Navy SEAL is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for the possibly using his office for personal gain, according to CNN.

The Hill reported that Zinke has been the subject of more than a dozen investigations, but Zinke has denied any wrongdoing.

In a November interview with The Associated Press, Zink said that he is “100 percent confident that every investigation will always end up in the same conclusion, which is that I follow all rules, procedures and, most importantly the law.”

It is speculated that his position could be taken over by his deputy, David Bernhardt, who already has extensive experience in the department.

“Bernhardt has been the point person on numerous major Interior initiatives, such as changes to the Endangered Species Act and efforts to start drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,” The Hill reported.

“He is widely expected to continue similar policies as Zinke, though perhaps with a different tone.”

The president’s announcement about Zinke came hours after a new Acting White House Chief of Staff was announced.

“I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction,” the president tweeted.

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

“Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president reiterated that current chief of staff, John Kelly, was a valued member of his administration, and would be staying until the end of the year.

“John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!”

