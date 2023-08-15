Former President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday, if he’s re-elected, he will appoint a “real” special counsel to look into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

Weiss is the lead prosecutor who tried to slip through a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter last month, only calling for probation and some minor fines plus immunity from future prosecution in relation to the first son’s shady overseas business deals.

Hunter was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion crimes and pledge to stay drug-free for two years so he could have a gun possession crime dropped. According to an IRS whistleblower, he skipped paying $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Further, Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to run on tax years 2014 and 2015, which reportedly included felony charges that could have readily been brought.

So Weiss is definitely the guy that the Bidens want.

Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social Tuesday that this so-called special counsel will be removed, if he’s re-elected president in 2024.

“It is now 100 percent proven that the Biden crime family received more than $20 million from foreign countries, while crooked Joe was vice president, and probably a lot more than that. That’s just the money they found,” the Trump said.

🚨BREAKING: Trump announces plan to appoint Special Counsel to investigate Joe Biden criminal corruption when re-elected: “I believe we have a compromised President. He was bribed, and now he’s being blackmailed. He’s a Manchurian Candidate… Justice will be done.” pic.twitter.com/qHl6a6udnf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

Do you think Biden needs to be impeached? Yes No

The House Oversight Committee stated in a news release last week that its investigators looking through banks records identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates.

“What were they doing getting all of this money?” Trump asked.

“I believe we have a compromised president. He was bribed, and now he’s being blackmailed. He’s a Manchurian Candidate. That’s why Crooked Joe is letting other countries walk all over the United States. He’s afraid to bring it up. He doesn’t want to talk,” the Republican said.

“He’s petrified of China because they know exactly how much money has been given to him, and they know exactly where it is. China has paid him a fortune,” Trump added.

The presidential candidate listed the actions Biden has taken that show a weak stand toward Beijing.

Biden shut down Trump’s initiative to identify Chinese spies in the U.S. He also did nothing to deter China from setting up military bases in Cuba.

Biden has allowed China effectively gain control over the Panama Canal, which the U.S. built early in the last century, Trump said.

And most recently, China and Russia conducted naval exercises off the coast of Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

“This never would have happened if I was president. If they even thought about it, I would have shut it down instantly,” Trump said.

“Crooked Joe’s corruption is a glaring threat to national security. Between the millions and millions of dollars he’s gotten from China and the millions of dollars from Ukraine, Joe Biden’s greed and criminality is going to get us into World War III,” he contended.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating whether Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe in exchange for Joe, who was then vice president, taking government action to benefit the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, where Hunter happened to be earning $1 million per year.

Trump promised, “As soon as I am re-elected, I will appoint a real special counsel or maybe you’ll call it a special prosecutor, whatever you want to call it you can, to look at these bribes, kickbacks, crimes, as well as the shameless attempt at a cover-up. Justice will be done.”

“We have to get there first. We have to win the election. They’re trying to step in my way at every path, because the one person they don’t want to run is Donald Trump,” he concluded.

The GOP candidate was of course referring to the multiple indictments Biden’s DOJ and other state prosecutors have brought.

The one advantage of the DOJ’s over-the-top, politically-motivated prosecutions of Trump will be no one will be able to legitimately gainsay him when he cleans house.

And part of that cleaning will be taking Weiss off the Biden case and putting a real special prosecutor on it.

