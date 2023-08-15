Share
Commentary

Trump Announces What He Will Do to Joe Biden If He Retakes the White House in 2024

 By Randy DeSoto  August 15, 2023 at 4:54pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday, if he’s re-elected, he will appoint a “real” special counsel to look into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

Weiss is the lead prosecutor who tried to slip through a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter last month, only calling for probation and some minor fines plus immunity from future prosecution in relation to the first son’s shady overseas business deals.

Hunter was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion crimes and pledge to stay drug-free for two years so he could have a gun possession crime dropped. According to an IRS whistleblower, he skipped paying $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

Further, Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to run on tax years 2014 and 2015, which reportedly included felony charges that could have readily been brought.

Trending:
Georgia Court Website Posts Document with 13 Charges Against Trump - And Then Deletes It

So Weiss is definitely the guy that the Bidens want.

Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social Tuesday that this so-called special counsel will be removed, if he’s re-elected president in 2024.

“It is now 100 percent proven that the Biden crime family received more than $20 million from foreign countries, while crooked Joe was vice president, and probably a lot more than that. That’s just the money they found,” the Trump said.

Do you think Biden needs to be impeached?

The House Oversight Committee stated in a news release last week that its investigators looking through banks records identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates.

“What were they doing getting all of this money?” Trump asked.

“I believe we have a compromised president. He was bribed, and now he’s being blackmailed. He’s a Manchurian Candidate. That’s why Crooked Joe is letting other countries walk all over the United States. He’s afraid to bring it up. He doesn’t want to talk,” the Republican said.

“He’s petrified of China because they know exactly how much money has been given to him, and they know exactly where it is. China has paid him a fortune,” Trump added.

Related:
Georgia Arraignment Likely to Backfire if Trump Picks Strategic Day to Turn Himself In

The presidential candidate listed the actions Biden has taken that show a weak stand toward Beijing.

Biden shut down Trump’s initiative to identify Chinese spies in the U.S. He also did nothing to deter China from setting up military bases in Cuba.

Biden has allowed China effectively gain control over the Panama Canal, which the U.S. built early in the last century, Trump said.

And most recently, China and Russia conducted naval exercises off the coast of Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

“This never would have happened if I was president. If they even thought about it, I would have shut it down instantly,” Trump said.

“Crooked Joe’s corruption is a glaring threat to national security. Between the millions and millions of dollars he’s gotten from China and the millions of dollars from Ukraine, Joe Biden’s greed and criminality is going to get us into World War III,” he contended.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating whether Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe in exchange for Joe, who was then vice president, taking government action to benefit the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, where Hunter happened to be earning $1 million per year.

Trump promised, “As soon as I am re-elected, I will appoint a real special counsel or maybe you’ll call it a special prosecutor, whatever you want to call it you can, to look at these bribes, kickbacks, crimes, as well as the shameless attempt at a cover-up. Justice will be done.”

“We have to get there first. We have to win the election. They’re trying to step in my way at every path, because the one person they don’t want to run is Donald Trump,” he concluded.

The GOP candidate was of course referring to the multiple indictments Biden’s DOJ and other state prosecutors have brought.

The one advantage of the DOJ’s over-the-top, politically-motivated prosecutions of Trump will be no one will be able to legitimately gainsay him when he cleans house.

And part of that cleaning will be taking Weiss off the Biden case and putting a real special prosecutor on it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Announces What He Will Do to Joe Biden If He Retakes the White House in 2024
Tucker Carlson Releases Explosive Interview with RFK Jr., Touching on Ukraine and JFK Assassination: 'We're Being Lied To'
Christian YouTuber Goes Viral by Pointing Out How 'Tucker Carlson Is Changing'
Conservative Groups Counter Biden Admin's Social Media Censorship in Court
Numbers Don't Lie: Trump Sets Biden Straight on Which Admin Had the Best Economy
See more...

Conversation