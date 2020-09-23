President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will sign an executive order requiring medical care to be given to infants who are born alive, including those who survive attempted abortions or are born prematurely.

“Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the Born-Alive Executive Order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve. This is our sacrosanct moral duty,” Trump said in his address to the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast virtual event.

The Born-Alive Protection Act would not create any new restrictions on abortion access but would require that any infant born alive after an attempted abortion be medically treated in the same way as a child born under a different circumstance, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Although several states have passed their own versions of the bill, such legislation has failed to become federal law despite being introduced in Congress several times.

The full text of the executive order has not been released, but it is expected to mirror previous attempted federal legislation.

Trump also announced that his administration would be “increasing federal funding for neonatal research, to ensure that every child has the very best chance to thrive and to grow.”

During his recorded address, the president focused on issues such as religious liberty, opposition to late-term abortions and the appointment of conservative judges, according to The Hill.

“Our nation is strong because of Catholics and all people of faith,” Trump said.

“We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom and the dignity of work, and the eternal truth that every child, born and unborn, is made the holy image of God.”

He added, “I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society, and I will always defend the sacred right to life.”

An EWTN News/RealClear Opinion poll found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 12-point lead over Trump among likely Catholic voters, 53 percent to 41 percent.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 of 1,212 likely voters with a credibility interval of 3.01 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

Trump has criticized Biden, who is Catholic, for “following the radical-left agenda” and said the former vice president would “hurt the Bible, hurt God,” ABC News reported.

“Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in response, according to The Hill.

The president has denounced Democrats’ support of late-term abortions and proposals in New York and Virginia that would have allowed third-trimester abortions.

The Trump administration has been praised by the U.S. bishops’ conference for its efforts to restrict abortions but has been criticized for ending the moratorium on the federal death penalty, the CNA reported.

