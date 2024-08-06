Trump Appears to Have Settled on a Brand New Nickname for Kamala Harris

The word does not yet have the classic luster of “Low Energy Jeb,” “Crooked Hillary” or “Sleepy Joe,” and it is too early to tell if its use is a passing fancy or part of the American political scene, but overnight Monday, former President Donald Trump appeared to debut a new nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has in the past been mocked by Trump for her laugh, leading to a brief use of “Laffin’ Kamala Harris” in early July when it appeared she would supersede President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, according to Fox News.

At the time, his campaign called her “Cacklin’ Copilot Kamala Harris.”

But as times change, so do nicknames. And so, Monday evening, “Kamabla” debuted.

“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE. With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Proving the word was not a one-time typo, Trump used it three more times.

“Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING. “NO MORE FOSSIL FUEL.” This will quadruple the cost of energy in America!” DEPRESSION ANYONE!” Trump posted.

In a post largely aimed at ABC host George Stephanopoulos, Trump wrote that Stephanopoulos went easy in an interview with Biden “the WORST President in the history of our Country (Kamabla is the WORST V.P.),” to make Biden “look alert and sharp. It didn’t work, but he tried!”

Early Tuesday, Trump was still on a roll.

“Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews. She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!” he posted.

In an Op-Ed for USA Today, Nicole Russell said that if the election ever gets to policy issues, there’s a lot to show why Harris would be bad for America.

“Harris appeals to Democrats who favor leftist rhetoric regarding inclusion and equality and progressive policies such as eliminating private health insurance, imposing mandatory gun buyback programs, banning hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas, and opposing the hiring of more police officers,” she wrote.

“It’s with her own ideas that we can show moderates and independents that a Harris presidency would decrease the quality of life for most Americans,” Russell continued.

“Harris stands in stark contrast to conservative ideas and values. And her candidacy forces us to ask what a Harris presidency would mean for the future of our nation,” she added.

Russell did offer one alarming point of reference: “I complained about Biden, but I can tell you now, a Kamala Harris presidency would make the past four years look like a Republican has been in charge.”

