Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down Biden's Radical Climate Agenda

Cameron Arcand June 16, 2021 at 2:28pm

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s ban on new federal oil and gas leases.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states filed a lawsuit in March in an effort to resume ongoing lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska, according to NPR.

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconscionable attack on American energy,” Landry tweeted on Wednesday.

Injunctions remain a contentious topic, as they were used 19 times to stop actions by the Obama administration and 55 times against the Trump administration.

The debate centers around the fact that a single judge has the power to impact federal government policy as a whole.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, an example of the former president’s lasting influence in the American judicial system.

Trump frequently touted his appointment of hundreds of federal judges, as well as Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Pausing federal oil and gas leases was a key part of Biden’s plan to transition to renewable energy without waiting for the industry to make changes on its own.

“You don’t want to be sitting there with a lot of stranded assets. You’re gonna wind up on the wrong side of this battle,” Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry warned the fossil fuel industry at a conference in March, CNN reported.

“They ought to be figuring out how do we become not an oil and gas company, but how do we become an energy company,” he added.

Biden and his allies have expressed no interest in working with the oil and gas industry, only against it.

Halting oil and gas leases without a clear plan to replace the jobs it sacrifices is a surefire way to cripple local and state economies.

Do you agree with Doughty's decision?

Doughty’s decision to grant the injunction was completely justified, as Biden’s reckless executive action threatened American energy independence in service of a radical climate agenda.

There is a way to work toward a solid and realistic environmental policy: cooperating with the free market. But it might take a legal muzzle on the White House for that to happen.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
