Trump Appoints Alina Habba to Crucial US Attorney Role

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new role for attorney Alina Habba.

“It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” he wrote.

“Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!” Trump wrote.

Habba posted her response on X.

“I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility,” she wrote.

I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility. Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 24, 2025

“Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all.”

Is Alina Habba qualified to be interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (318 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Habba served as Trump’s personal attorney and a representative for him during multiple criminal trials in 2024.

According to the New Jersey Globe, Habba, 40, is a native of Summit, New Jersey, and the daughter of Iraqi immigrants.

Habba’s interim appointment lasts for 120 days and can be extended if a majority of the 17 federal district court judges in the state approve an extension.

The Globe wrote that Republican state Sen. Doug Steinhardt had been Trump’s initial pick for U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, but he dropped out of the running.

Trump then nominated Giordano earlier this month.

In December, Trump named Habba a White House counselor.

“I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President,” Trump posted then on Truth Social.

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court.

“Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice,” Trump wrote.

