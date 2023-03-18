Parler Share
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks at the U.S. Capitol on March 10 in Washington, D.C.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks at the U.S. Capitol on March 10 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2023 at 4:47pm
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday issued a Twitter volley in support of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, NBC News reported that an indictment against Trump could come next week related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 when she claimed she had an affair with Trump, something he has always denied.

On Saturday, Trump posted a call for action in two blazing all-caps posts on his Truth Social platform.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, adding, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

That set the stage for McCarthy to tweet a chastisement of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy wrote.

McCarthy also flexed the power that comes with having a Republican majority in the House.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” he wrote.

During an event in Iowa, former Vice President Mike Pence — who has distanced himself from Trump over the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — echoed McCarthy, calling any indictment “politically motivated” and “troubling,” according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

“Well, here we go again. Another politically charged prosecution of the former president of the United States,” Pence said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said any indictment would be part of an effort to “destroy Donald Trump,” according to Fox News.

“You know why they’re doing this? Because they’re afraid of Trump. That’s why they’re doing it,” he said.

In New York City, “you’re lucky if you don’t get mugged on the way to where you’re going. Is this really the most important thing going on in Manhattan?” Graham asked.

“They’re making stuff up that they’ve never used against anybody because they hate Trump. That’s what this is.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
