Trump Would-Be Assassin Followed Epstein Theories Dems Ignored Until They Became Politically Useful

Placing one’s trust in those who unscrupulously pursue political power can have deadly consequences.

In the case of Cole Tomas Allen, the man who allegedly opened fire during Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., in an apparent assassination attempt against President Donald Trump and other high-ranking administration officials, believing a Democrat narrative appears to have resulted in an unhinged mind and now the prospect of a lifetime in prison.

Allen’s alleged manifesto, released Sunday, included a reference to Trump as a “pedophile, rapist, and traitor.”

“I am a citizen of the United States of America,” Allen wrote. “What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

In other words, assuming the manifesto’s authenticity, Allen clearly had his mind infected by an insidious left-wing conspiracy theory.

According to that theory, Trump initially pressured his Department of Justice to conceal files concerning the late sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein because he — the president — appears in those files as an abuser of underage girls.

Now, before examining the sources of Allen’s unhinged mind, let us first address the perpetual elephant in the room. Namely, let us be honest about why a deceased criminal has cast such a shadow over Trump’s second administration.

In short, the president and those around him have handled the Epstein issue about as poorly as possible.

For reasons that remain unclear, Trump has regularly signaled his desire to move on from all Epstein-related questions. At times, the president has even sounded unduly defensive or even agitated about it.

Meanwhile, many Americans — including many of his supporters — continue to suspect that Epstein ran a blackmail operation.

At minimum, many Americans still have serious questions that need answering.

For instance, how do authorities explain a 2018 text exchange between Epstein and his urologist, Dr. Harry Fisch, who, after calling in a refill on Epstein’s erectile-dysfunction medication, sent the convicted sex offender the following text: “After you use them, wash your hands and lets go get pizza and grape soda”?

What exactly did Fisch mean by “pizza and grape soda?” Why do the Epstein files contain so many references to pizza? When do grown men ever write that way to one another? And why does almost no one in power seem curious about it?

Thus, the Epstein issue continues to dog the administration, in part because the administration has botched it.

Having said all that, the Democratic Party bears responsibility for the Epstein-related lunacy that apparently unhinged Allen’s mind.

For four years, from 2021 to 2025, then-President Joe Biden’s administration had access to those Epstein files.

Had those files exposed Trump as an abuser of underage girls, does anyone believe the Biden administration would have concealed them?

Moreover, why did Democrats not clamor for the release of those files when they held power?

Indeed, Democrats only started caring about the Epstein files when they thought they could use them to hurt Trump. After all, how could Democrats plausibly claim to care about abused children when they endorse the genital mutilation of minors?

The Democratic Party has a serious mental illness crisis.

Worse yet, their leaders know it. And they know that Democrat voters in the age of Trump have turned bloodthirsty. Still, the baseless accusations and reckless rhetoric have continued.

In short, Americans may criticize the president’s handling of the Epstein issue if they so wish. But Democrats who exploited that issue solely for political gain encouraged their unhinged voters to regard Trump as a pedophile — an accusation for which no evidence exists.

Allen — to his doom — apparently believed those Democrats.

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