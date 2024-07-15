Share
News

Would-Be Trump Assassin Linked to BlackRock in Strangest Twist Yet

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2024 at 6:09am
Share

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, once appeared in an advertisement for the multinational investment company BlackRock Inc., according to Bloomberg.

The link was revealed as federal authorities began probing Crooks’ background to discern a specific motive for his attack on Trump during a campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania.

BlackRock said its connection to Crooks was incidental. The 20-year-old appeared as an unpaid extra in a 2022 ad the money management giant filmed at Bethel Park High School, which Crooks attended before graduating the year the ad was shot, according to the report.

The company did not describe the ad but said it no longer would be used and it would be turned over to authorities.

“The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent. We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed,” BlackRock said in a statement.

Trending:
Biden Cursed: Woman Moves to Open 3rd Degree Sex Abuse Charges Against POTUS

A video of what appeared to be the ad featuring Crooks circulated on social media on Sunday.

BlackRock was denounced in 2022 for using its money to push society to the left.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis criticized CEO Larry Fink at the time, according to USA Today.

Is the BlackRock connection simply a strange coincidence?

“I think it’s undemocratic of major asset managers to use their power to influence societal outcomes,” Patronis said. “If Larry, or his friends on Wall Street, want to change the world — run for office. Start a non-profit. Donate to the causes you care about. Using our cash, however, to fund BlackRock’s social-engineering project isn’t something Florida ever signed up for.”

Until his death at the hands of a federal sniper, Crooks worked as a dietary aide at the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, administrator Marcie Grimm said, according to ABC News.

Grimm said he passed a background check and “performed his job without concern.”

Kevin Rojek, Pittsburgh special agent in charge for the FBI, said officials have yet to decipher a political ideology to which Crooks subscribed.

Related:
Watch: Trump Visibly Emotional During Walk-Out, Covers Ear as Damage Is Worse Than We Thought

“We’re looking into his background, his day-to-day activities, any writings, and social media posts that might help us identify what led to this shooting. And we have not seen anything threatening,” Rojek said.

Crooks “was somebody who came across as lonely a lot,” said Jameson Myers, who said he attended both elementary and high school with the suspect.

The would-be assassin was “more socially reserved” and someone who “didn’t have a ton of friends,” he said.

“I was friends with him — he never acted, like, by any means a political revolutionary,” Myers said.

He said his former classmate tried to make the school’s rifle team but was rejected.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because [of] how bad of a shot he was,” Myers said. “It was considered, like, dangerous.”

Classmate Zoe Materkowski said Crooks was “just a quiet kid.”

“He was a loner,” said Jason Kohler, who was a year ahead of Crooks in school. “He would sit alone at lunch.”

Matthew Crooks, the shooter’s father, said he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” concerning his son but would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking, according to CNN.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Responds to Vance VP Pick with Hyper-Dangerous Threat-to-Democracy Message
BREAKING: Donald Trump Has Chosen His VP, And Kamala Harris Should Be Terrified
Secret Service Scrambles to Shift Blame After Trump Shooting as Backlash Hits Hard - 'Nobody Contacted Me'
Trump Handed a Massive Win Right After Assassination Attempt as Classified Docs Case Gets Hit Hard
Coming Disaster - Nearly 50% of Small Business Will Not Survive if Biden Gets 2nd Term: Survey
See more...

Conversation