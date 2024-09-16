Share
News
Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh reportedly said he was going to visit with members of Congress in 2023 to gather support for Ukraine.
Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh reportedly said he was going to visit with members of Congress in 2023 to gather support for Ukraine. (@JosephPino_ / X screen shot)

Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Met with Members of Congress in 2023: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2024 at 10:48am
The man accused of wanting to assassinate former President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday was characterized in the media last year as leading a high-profile attempt to recruit fighters for Ukraine.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after a Secret Service agent saw a gun linked to Routh poking through a fence at Trump International Golf Course in Florida. Shots were fired, a man fled, then police arrested Routh.

In March 2023, Routh was among those interviewed in a report by The New York Times about Americans volunteering in the war in Ukraine.

Times reporter Thomas Gibbons-Neff noted, after Routh hit the news Sunday, Routh told him he “had planned for a two-hour meeting with some congressmen about Ukraine. (It’s unclear if that meeting ever happened).”

A Times report Sunday said, Routh told the Times last March that he was in Washington, D.C., to meet with the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“The commission is led by members of Congress and staffed by congressional aides,” the Times noted.


Routh said at the time he wanted to recruit Afghan soldiers who fought the Taliban to fight for Ukraine.

“We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he said then.

Although Ukraine has welcomed foreign fighters, Oleksandr Shaguri, an officer of the Foreigners Coordination Department of the Land Forces Command, in speaking of Routh, said “the best way to describe his messages is — delusional ideas,” according to CNN.

“He was offering us large numbers of recruits from different countries, but it was obvious to us his offers were not realistic. We didn’t even answer. There was nothing to answer to. He was never part of the Legion and didn’t cooperate with us in any way,” Shaguri said.

Routh wrote a book about Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

In the book, he said he “must take part of the blame” for electing a “brainless” president, in what appeared to be a reference to Trump.

“You are free to assassinate Trump, as well as me, for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal,” the book said.

The Post also noted that at one time, a GoFundMe coordinated by Kathleen Shaffer said it was raising money for “Ryan” and had pictures that appeared to be of Routh.

The site, which is no longer active, said donations had assisted Routh to “send 120 drones to the front lines. Wow!”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




