Trump Attacks ‘Bad Lawyer’ Cohen Over Clinton Connection

President Donald Trump attacked his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for hiring a longtime Clinton ally as his legal adviser in a tweet Thursday morning.

“So interesting that bad lawyer Michael Cohen, who sadly will not be testifying before Congress, is using the lawyer of Crooked Hillary Clinton to represent him — Gee, how did that happen? Remember July 4th weekend when Crooked went before FBI (and) wasn’t sworn in, no tape, nothing?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet came a day after Cohen postponed answering questions in front of Congress. Cohen was set to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7 but backed out Wednesday, citing “ongoing threats” from Trump.

In December Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a judge in New York. Cohen had pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud, illegal campaign contributions and lying to Congress. The illegal campaign contributions relate to Cohen’s payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she and Trump had an affair in 2006.

Davis had said Cohen’s testimony before Congress would be “unsatisfying,” and that the former Trump lawyer would not discuss matters related to federal and New York state investigations in which Cohen’s involved.

The Washington Post has termed Davis “the ultimate Clinton loyalist,” and Trump drew a connection between Cohen and “Crooked Hillary Clinton.” The “July 4th weekend” interview he referenced is Clinton’s July 2, 2016, FBI interview.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Clinton was interviewed by the FBI as part of the investigation on July 2, 2016, three days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced he would be recommending that Clinton be charged in the case.

The FBI ended up concluding that Clinton had been “extremely careless” in using a private email server, language that rebuked the former secretary of state but did not carry legal weight.

