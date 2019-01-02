Trump Attacks ‘Hillary Lover’ Retired General for Calling Him Immoral

President Donald Trump put retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal in his Twitter crosshairs after the former commander U.S. forces in Afghanistan called the current commander in chief dishonest and immoral.

Trump tweeted, “‘General’ McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!”

The president included an article in his tweet from Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s news site Lifezette titled, “Media Didn’t Much Like McChrystal Until He Started Bashing Trump.”

“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover! https://t.co/RzOkeHl3KV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

During an interview which aired on Sunday, ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz asked McChrystal if he would be willing to take a position in the Trump administration.

“I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it,” he replied.

Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal says if asked, he wouldn’t join the Trump administration because “it’s important for me to work for people” who are “basically honest.”@MarthaRaddatz: “Is Trump immoral in your view?” McChrystal: “I think he is.” https://t.co/GLZ8jxN8F9 pic.twitter.com/OO6Rh95I1k — ABC News (@ABC) December 30, 2018

“You think he’s a liar?” Raddatz followed up.

“I don’t think he tells the truth,” McChrystal responded.

“Is Trump immoral, in your view?” Raddatz then asked.

“I think he is,” McChrystal said.

McChrystal — who is currently promoting his new book “Leaders: Myth and Reality” — also encouraged Trump supporters to “stand in front of that mirror” and consider whether they are really willing to “throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things we might like.”

“If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because their background is so shady…,” McChrystal said.

In 2010, former President Barack Obama ordered McChrystal to return to Washington, D.C. from Afghanistan, where he was in command of U.S. and allied forces, after Rolling Stone published a story quoting the general and members of his staff mocking Vice President Joe Biden and other civilian officials in the administration, ABC News reported.

One of the most controversial passages in the article was from an unnamed adviser to McChrystal, who described the general’s first meeting with Obama.

“Obama clearly didn’t know anything about him, who he was,” the aide said. “Here’s the guy who’s going to run his (expletive) war, but he didn’t seem very engaged. The Boss was pretty disappointed.”

In the article, McChrystal is also quoted dismissing a counterterrorism strategy advocated by Biden, saying it was “shortsighted” and would lead to “Chaos-istan.”

Obama accepted McChrystal’s resignation shortly after the general arrived in Washington.

McChrystal told the Huffington Post before the 2016 presidential race that he had a “deep respect” for Hillary Clinton and his relationship with her is one he would “value forever.”

