Trump Attacks Pence After Decision to Not Reject Electoral Results

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Vice President Mike Pence after Pence said there was no way for him to single-handedly block certification of the Electoral College votes that will hand the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Prior to Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote, Pence issued a statement saying he did not have the power to do what Trump wanted.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said.

“As presiding officer, I will ensure that any objections that are sponsored by both a Representative and a Senator are given proper consideration, and that all facts supporting those objections are brought before the Congress and the American people,” he continued.

“I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no Vice President in American history has ever asserted such authority,” Pence said.

Trump, who on Tuesday and Wednesday continued to insist Pence could reject the votes of states in which Trump has alleged there has been fraud, tweeted his disgust with Pence’s decision.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump tweeted.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Earlier, Trump had entreated Pence to throw out the votes from states where the president has claimed there was fraud.

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber Wednesday as a precautionary measure when the Capitol went into lockdown after pro-Trump demonstrators objecting to the results of the election entered the Capitol, according to CNBC.

The dramatic storming of the Capitol followed a rally at the Ellipse, where Trump told protesters, “this election was stolen from you, from me, from the country,” according to NPR.

Trump told his supporters that congressional certification of the Electoral College votes “is not the end, it’s just the beginning” and stated that he “will never give up, we will never concede.”

“Our country has had enough,” Trump said at the rally, according to KHOU-TV. “We won’t take it anymore.”

Even during the rally, Trump was pinning his hopes on Pence.

“I hope Mike is going to do the right thing,” Trump told rallygoers, according to CNN. “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.”

“If he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country,” Trump said.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

