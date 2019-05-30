Trump Attacks ‘Totally Conflicted’ Mueller, Unleashes on Special Counsel Prosecutors

One day after Robert Mueller spoke publicly about the results of his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump ripped into Mueller and his group of special counsel prosecutors.

As the president was leaving the White House on Thursday morning, he referred to Mueller as a “true never Trumper” and said the prosecutors on Mueller’s team were “18 Trump haters and some of the worst humans,” according to Fox News.

“I think he’s totally conflicted,” Trump said of Mueller after a reporter asked if he believed the special counsel behaved honorably.

CNN noted that Mueller had previously been member of a Trump-owned golf course in Virginia, which may have been what what Trump was referring to when he said the two men had a “business dispute.”

“Mueller should have never been chosen,” Trump said. “He wanted the FBI job and didn’t get it and then was picked as special counsel.”

TRENDING:

When it comes to his election as president, Trump said, “Russia didn’t help me get elected. I got me elected.”

“Russia didn’t help me at all,” he said. “If anything, they helped Hillary. This is all about Russia, Russia, Russia — it turned out to be a hoax.”

“It’s a very sad period for this country,” Trump added. “And in the end, I will consider what’s happening now to be one of my greatest achievements.”

Trump started off the day with a series of tweets calling the Russia investigation the “Greatest Presidential Harassment in history.”

“After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation,” he added, “highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring!”

The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history. After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Trump described the investigation as a “Witch Hunt Hoax,” adding, “And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Trump proceeded to slam Democrats and the “Fake News Media” for suggesting he obstructed the investigation.

“Could this be Obstruction?” he said.

“No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!”

….say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Trump’s comments came on the heels of Mueller’s first public remarks regarding the investigation on Wednesday.

Do you believe the Russia investigation was a “witch hunt?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (336 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

“We are formally closing the Special Counsel’s Office, and as well I’m resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life,” Mueller told reporters.

When it came allegations of illegal conduct, his office did not “make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mueller said.

Mueller did say that it would be “unconstitutional” for a president to “be charged with a federal crime while he is in office.”

“Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited. The Special Counsel’s Office is part of the Department of Justice and by regulation it was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider,” he said.

Mueller also cited fairness as a reason for not charging the president with anything.

“And beyond department policy we were guided by principles of fairness. It would be unfair to potentially — it would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.