Trump Attempts to Officially Give AI a New 'Much More Accurate' Name During UN Address

President Donald Trump sure does love a good nickname.

(His political opponents probably not so much.)

So it should come as little surprise that the president also has a knack for bestowing nicknames onto things he, in fact, likes.

And despite the polarizing nature of artificial intelligence — as well ongoing concerns about safety guardrails and job displacement — Trump has apparently seen fit to lavish the nascent technology with one of his nicknames.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke at the United Nations General Assembly when he turned his attention to AI.

“From this point forward, all United States documents — and, hopefully, the world’s — will be changed to use the much more accurate term, ‘Super,’ as opposed to ‘artificial,'” Trump said.

The president continued: “So it’s super intelligence. In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence/SI. Let’s see if that goes through. It sounds much better. It is much better. And it’s much more accurate. Let’s see if I have any power.

“Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t. We’re going to find out pretty soon. ‘Super Intelligence.’ Every major new technology brings challenges. And super intelligence is no exception.

“Yet the very same people who said we’ll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming — a name since reborn to ‘climate change,’ because the planet was cooling, not warming — and nobody was dead.

“These are the same people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us all and robots are going to attack us, and everything is going to be a total disaster. [It’s the] same group of people!”

You can watch Trump’s remarks for yourself below:

“Welcome to the new world of super intelligence,” President Trump said Tuesday in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly when discussing AI. He said the same people that warned about global warming are the same ones who are now warning that artificial intelligence is… pic.twitter.com/2sT91PM6u1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2026

Trump’s embrace of “Super Intelligence” is a curious one.

While AI undoubtedly has a number of impassioned, powerful supporters, Americans are viewing the technology less and less favorably.

In July, Gallup News reported that public sentiment was rapidly declining, even just year-over-year.

In 2025, 31 percent of Americans polled believed that AI does more harm than good. In 2026, that number has jumped to 39 percent.

From 2025 to 2026, the number of people who feel that AI is a neutral net gain (does as much harm as good) dropped slightly, to 52 percent.

Similarly, the number of people who feel that AI does more good than harm also dropped slightly, dipping to just 9 percent.

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