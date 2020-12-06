Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been the lawyer leading the charge for the Trump campaign’s lawsuits over the Nov. 3 election, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Sunday on Twitter:

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

No further information has been released as to how Giuliani was infected or who else among the campaign legal team has tested positive.

Twitter was aflame with the news.

Reminder: Rudy Giuliani, who has COVID, traveled to states including Michigan and Georgia last week and met indoors with state legislators. Videos of the appearances showed Giuliani was not wearing a mask during the meetings. https://t.co/N4JF7Ouseg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is 76, which puts him in a high-risk category due to his age, according to The Hill.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, a White House aide, tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

After an indoor news conference last month, Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Hill.

But the former New York City mayor opted not to quarantine in the time since as he serves as the lead lawyer for Trump in his bid to challenge the election results.

On Wednesday, Giuliani had testified before the Michigan House Oversight Committee about the election, according to a transcript of his comments posted on Rev.com.

Images from that day show him without a mask as he sought to convince legislators that Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign did not, in fact, win the state.

“What I’m holding in my hand are affidavits. These are sworn under oath. They have the power of evidence that’s been sworn under oath. These are the things on which you bring indictments, and they allege massive cheating, particularly on the part of the Democrat Party of Detroit, to the extent of easily 500,000, 600,000, 700,000 illegal votes calculated many different ways,” he said, according to the transcript.

Giuliani urged the legislators to act to fix their state’s broken elections process.

“You are the final arbiter of how honest or not your election is in your state and it’s your responsibility to stand up to that. And all I can tell you is, we let them get away with this, I don’t know what happens after this. This was a concerted plan to fix this election.

“There’s no way that Donald Trump was ahead by 800,000 votes going to bed at night, that he was ahead here by 300,000 votes, that he was ahead in Wisconsin by 400,000 votes, that he was ahead in every state that over a four- or five-day period with this ridiculously corrupt system of counting, they turned around with ballots coming in the back door. Ballots being driven down from New York. There’s no way that this wasn’t stolen and what it takes is courage. Courage not to be afraid of what’s happened to these poor people,” he said.

“They’ve got guts to stand up to what the Democrats do to them. And it’s not just the wild and crazy left-wing Democrats who do it. They do it as a way of bullying us. You can see their behavior in this hearing. I can see the difference in behavior between two sides.

“Maybe sometimes we’re too nice. Maybe sometimes we’re too decent[.] Well, maybe we shouldn’t change, but one thing we should have is we have the ability to defend ourselves and not let our people get kicked around the way those Republicans were kicked around. They wouldn’t let it happen, and we shouldn’t let it happen,” he said.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple anecdotal claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have impacted the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states.

These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven by those courts.

